A group of influential people organized Event 201, a joint exercise involving John Hopkins, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Economic Forum. That exercise envisioned a coronavirus pandemic originating in South America that would claim 65 million lives worldwide.

US Senator Ron Johnson has raised questions about the COVID-19 pandemic and the response that suggest there may be more to the story than first thought.

in one Interview with Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business Senator Johnson claimed that the emergence of the pandemic and the actions that followed were not accidental. He claimed that a select group of influential people deliberately created the pandemic. That group, Johnson said, organized Event 201, a joint exercise involving John Hopkins, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the World Economic Forum. That exercise envisioned a coronavirus pandemic originating in South America that would claim 65 million lives worldwide.

The conclusions drawn from Event 201 were well received. They made it clear how poorly prepared governments around the world are for a pandemic of this magnitude. Johnson expressed his concern about the orchestrated nature of these events: “We are on a very dangerous path, but it is a path planned by an elite group of people who want to take total control of our lives, and are doing so so does she, bit by bit.”

As a member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee and senior member of the Senate Standing Investigations Subcommittee, Senator Johnson is well placed to voice these concerns. Bartiromo echoed his words, pointing to the government’s questionable collaboration with social media. She pointed out that government agencies such as the CDC, FBI and CIA have collaborated with social media platforms to spread misinformation and suppress the truth.

Senator Johnson responded to Bartiromo’s observations by reiterating the notion of a pre-planned agenda: “This is all pre-planned by an elite group of people… Event 201 happened in late 2019, before the rest of us knew about the pandemic.” He pointed deeply concerned about the progressive erosion of personal liberties. Johnson lamented the lack of scrutiny on the matter, both in Congress and in society at large.

In addition, Johnson addressed the problem of information about vaccines: “They all pushed the vaccine and do not want the fact that vaccines could have caused injury or death to be known.” He pointed to the unwillingness of the authorities, possible admitting mistakes, which hinders open discourse.

In conclusion, Senator Johnson emphasized the challenge posed by a powerful and influential group. His words offer an alternative perspective on the origins of the pandemic and response strategies, and shed light on the complex interplay of global events and the intentions that may lie behind them.

