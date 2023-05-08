Home » Coronation of Carlos III: the monarchy, one of the great assets of the United Kingdom
Coronation of Carlos III: the monarchy, one of the great assets of the United Kingdom

Coronation of Carlos III: the monarchy, one of the great assets of the United Kingdom

The ceremony first attracted monarchs from other nations.

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla drew the attention of audiences around the world, but it also managed to bring a number of heads of state closer to London to show that the monarchy remains one of the great assets of the United Kingdom.

For the first time, royals from other countries participated in the coronation of a British monarch, with a large representation led by the kings of Spain, Felipe VI and Letizia.

The Spanish kings, who arrived on Friday to participate in the reception offered by Carlos III to the almost hundred heads of state who came to London for the festivities, left the residence of the Spanish ambassador at around 8.45 GMT.

Under the heavy rain that shook the British capital throughout Saturday, Queen Letizia wore a hot pink dress and hat, and King Felipe wore the uniform of Captain General of the Armies.

Albert and Charlene from Monaco
The kings of Spain arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time as other representatives of royal houses, minutes before Carlos III and Camila left Buckingham Palace in a solemn procession towards the Anglican temple.

Felipe VI and Letizia stayed for about 24 hours in the British capital, as the head of state plans to attend the final of the Copa del Rey soccer match between Osasuna and Real Madrid on Saturday night in the Spanish city of Seville.

The close relationship between both royal houses was already revealed when Felipe and Carlos met in London on November 21 in a private meeting at Clarence House, the official residence of the British monarch.

Carlos III, new monarch of the United Kingdom
Tradition against modernity

The secular tradition of England and the United Kingdom dictates that the coronation is a sacred ceremony between the monarch and his people, in the presence of God.

However, apart from the multi-denominational presence at the ceremony, with representatives of the country’s major religions, Carlos III wanted to adapt to the times and surround himself with other sovereigns from all parts of the planet.

In addition to Felipe and Letizia, Kings Abdalá and Rania of Jordan, Princes Alberto and Charlene of Monaco, Guillermo Alejandro and Máxima of the Netherlands, and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, attended the event.

The presence of world leaders was not reduced only to the world of royalty. There was no shortage of figures close to the current sovereign, such as the French president, Emmanuel Macron, or the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Felipe VI and Queen Letizia Ortiz.
The European Union sent, in an unusual way, its three most representative heads: the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

From America, the only head of state present, apart from the aforementioned Trudeau, was the president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva.

Other countries closer to the United Kingdom, such as Ireland or Poland, were represented by their presidents, Michael Higgins and Andrzej Duda, while the States of the Commonwealth (Commonwealth of Nations, made up of the former colonies of London), enjoyed the deferential treatment that it is reserved for them by the British monarchy.

EFE

