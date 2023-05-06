Coronation of King Charles: What is the future of the British monarchy?

In the space of less than a year, London will host three major royal events, each with its own unique atmosphere and drama.

The coronation of King Charles III will represent the grandest and most historic of them all.

So if you thought the city, the British public and royal celebrations around the world had grown weary of such occasions, you’d be wrong.

I’m privileged to live a short distance from Westminster Abbey and St James’s Park so sometimes events like this are a big headache.

When I walked down the Mall to Buckingham Palace earlier in the week, people were already camped out in prime spots, not only lining up for the ceremony, but declaring their allegiance.

Among them was a group from Wales who placed large national flags on the barriers set up for the crowd.

Likewise the stars and stripes of the American flag were announcing the presence of the American group here, and a crowd of a dozen or more people from other parts of England were busy setting up their little tents.

Just walking around, as I did practically every day this week, gives glimpses of the scale of preparations for such events. About how everything has to be put together methodically, like pieces are put together, until it all falls into place.

Union (British) flags have been flown on the Mall and Commonwealth flags on Horseguards Avenue for weeks. Marquees have been installed. The final security check has been completed to welcome the dignitaries from all over the world. This is the same place where these dignitaries lined up for the Queen’s funeral a few months ago.

There is also a huge stand where media from around the world and their cameras will be set up right in front of the Abbey. The stand’s solid construction, combined with an exceptionally elegant design and fast pace, may even persuade Housing Secretary Michael Gove to consider it as a template for his housing scheme. Which the capital desperately needs.

And this contrast points to one of many contrasts, the clash of the old and the new.

The coronation of King Charles III marks the formal beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. It simultaneously indicates the possibility of a new tone and new priorities, but it also confirms the continuity and established order of the royal family.

As a beautiful symbolic act the Princess of Wales will take off her flower crown and the other ladies are expected to follow suit. Only the crowns will be on the heads of the king and queen.

Along with the shorter processional route, the smaller ceremony and the greater ethnic and cultural representation and participation of the ‘ordinary’ people invited to the abbey, this is one of the changes that indicate that the king’s court A more modern and less classy one has been changed for similar aesthetic qualities.

Students at an art school in the Indian city of Mumbai are finalizing their paintings before the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III. (AFP)

Here is another contradiction. It is important that the coronation looks as spectacular on the TV screen as it does in real life, but is it all about teasing and saving more triumphant traditions as an open and public acknowledgment of Britain’s declining state? Will it work?

I was out of the country when the Queen died and remember that in the first 24 hours you look at any international TV channel, from China to Russia, American, French, Gulf to Al Jazeera, it was the same news everywhere. .

Similarly, for one day all TV signals on the planet will be dominated by the coronation in London. This is an unseen opportunity, which in today’s materialistic parlance is called ‘Britain’s national brand’, will strengthen.

A spectacular show on Saturday will surely boost tourist arrivals in the future in the same way that country scenes and cityscapes are used as film locations. But how much will this boost Britain’s ‘soft power’ or its influence in the world?

I suspect that expectations are high. But being a world leader in staging particularly impressive street parties or demonstrating the sustainability of your social and political system is not the draw it used to be. Does it invite emulation and envy? Can Britain be a beacon of light just by talking about itself?

I am surprised, perhaps wrongly, by the UK preparations for the ‘Eurovision Song Contest’, how much the government of Charles III is promoting Ukraine’s Eurovision contest outside the war-torn country.

This indicates that Eurovision is an international event that can not only enhance the UK’s national brand but also directly affect more people.

This is where the hopes of increasing soft power die. It is not difficult to detect a growing disillusionment with UK-based institutions, social governance, public services and even dilapidated towns and cities that compare unfavorably with their counterparts in countries that Britain Considers his peers.

Visitors to the UK and those following his other works on television will note this omission well.

In this respect, the pared-back coronation spectacle then begins to become a pantomime version of the real Britain. The persistence of the event and the enthusiasm with which the powers-that-be promote it only highlights how unhinged it all is.

It is not only the anti-monarchists who may rejoice at the coronation, but also those who demand recognition and reparations for slavery and colonialism. Indeed, a senior Jamaican official told Sky News this week that the king’s coronation has accelerated his government’s plans to advance the Jamaican republic.

Two recent deviant events can be used to speak against this. The monarch showed how he can personally rise above controversy during his recent successful tour of Germany.

Acknowledging a troubled past, speaking German and rejecting much of what is associated with such visits, he showed how the monarchy could be a diplomatic asset in today’s world.

The coronation has also provided an excuse, picked up by the media, to see how other monarchies are adapting to the social and demographic changes of the past three decades.

With fewer royal rituals and fewer royals on the payroll, the Dutch and Scandinavian monarchies likely point to what the future holds for King Charles and his heirs. In fact, you could argue that if they didn’t, it would be a kind of toss-up as to which ends first—ritual extravagance or the monarchy itself. Either way, the coronation could be the last of its kind.