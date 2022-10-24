South Tyrol, one death and 124 new positive cases

Another death from Covid-19 in South Tyrol, but the weekly incidence, the number of currently positive and patients hospitalized in the medical area, are still decreasing. The death toll from the coronavirus since the start of the health emergency is now 1,569. The new infections ascertained in the last 24 hours are 124: of these 3 were detected on the basis of 63 PCR swabs and 121 on the basis of 676 antigen tests. The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is now 692 (4 less than yesterday), while the currently positive in isolation are 4,286 (553 less). According to data updated to yesterday, the Covid-19 patients hospitalized are 85 in the medical area (15 fewer than the previous day) and 2 in intensive care. The healed are 676 for a total of 273,620.

In Umbria, hospitalizations continue to increase and a positive decline

The trend that has characterized the main indicators of the Covid epidemic in recent days continues in Umbria. With hospital admissions up, now 236, eight more on Sunday and 10.7 percent growth on a weekly basis, and currently positives down, 6,644, 210 fewer, 10.9 percent down on Monday. last week. It emerges from the data on the website of the Region updated to 24 October. On the basis of which the number of places occupied in resuscitation drops to three, from four. On the last day, 306 new cases emerged and 516 recovered, with no new deaths. 1,252 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 24.4 percent, equal to that of Monday last week.

Today in Sardinia 235 new infections, no deaths

In Sardinia there are now 235 further confirmed cases of covid positivity (of which 194 diagnosed with antigenic swab). A total of 1,448 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to intensive care are 6 (+ 1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 93 (+ 3). 8,341 are the cases of home isolation (+ 82). There are no deaths.

Today in Abruzzo 337 new cases and 1 death

There are 1,355 recovered from the virus and 337 new positive cases at Covid 19 registered today in Abruzzo. The updated data bring the total of infections to 582,784, since the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments. The total number of positive cases also includes 563,204 discharged and recovered throughout the pandemic period. The death toll records a new case, it is an 87 year old. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of positive deaths has risen to 3,699. The currently positives in Abruzzo are 15,881 (1,020 less than yesterday). Of these, 175 patients (4 more than yesterday) are hospitalized in the Covid medical area.

There are 9 positive patients under treatment in intensive care units (1 more than yesterday), while the rest are in home isolation, under active surveillance by the 4 local health authorities of the region.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 291 new cases, no deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia 69 new infections have been detected on 773 molecular swabs. There are also 964 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 222 cases were detected. There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 194 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are no deaths. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,552, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,406 in Trieste, 2,587 in Udine, 1,053 in Pordenone and 506 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 520,115 people have been positive.