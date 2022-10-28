Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

In Italy today, 27 October, 31,760 new infections were detected (yesterday 35,043) from coronavirus , detected through 205,738 swabs (yesterday 216,735). The victims today were 94 (yesterday 93). The positivity rate is 15.43% (yesterday 16.2%).

In the graphs below, and in the page of Lab24 all updated data.

The victims

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Thursday 27 October, therefore counts 94 victims, 1 more than the 93 recorded yesterday.

The weekly variation

The total of new infections today marks a decrease of 21.7% compared to the same day a week ago, when 40,563 new positives were registered.

Intensive care and other data

The current positive 484,241 (yesterday 498,269), as well as the hospitalized 6,881 (yesterday 7,019) and intensive care 223 (yesterday 227) are down.

The 5 regions with the most daily cases The order depends on the number of new cases or, by choosing the menu, on the percentage of positivity to the swab or the ratio between new cases and regional population (given per 100,000 inhabitants) Loading…

In Calabria 688 new infections and 3 deaths

According to the daily data communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Aa.Ss.Pp. of the Calabria Region, there are 688 new infections registered (out of 3,922 swabs carried out), +686 recovered and 3 deaths (for a total of 3,058 deaths). The bulletin also records -1 currently positive, -5 hospitalizations (for a total of 132) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 4).