There are 48,714 new coronavirus positives today 25 October 2022, with 297,268 swabs carried out and therefore a positivity rate of 16.4%. Compared to Tuesday 18 October, the number of new positives fell by 16.4%. The dead, in the last 24 hours, have been 120; there were 39 yesterday and 113 on Tuesday 18. The symptomatic hospitalized patients are 7,106, a slight decrease compared to yesterday (7,124) but an increase compared to a week ago (6,993). In intensive care there are 232 patients with 37 admissions of the day (yesterday 226 and 23 respectively, on 18 October 254 and 32). The number of people in home isolation fell below half a million (492,661), while yesterday there were 501,090, and also, albeit by a whisker, the number of currently positive (499,999, yesterday 508,440).

In the regions

Today the Italian region with the highest number of newly infected is clearly Lombardy (9,979), followed by Veneto (6,363), Piedmont (4,822), Lazio (4,644), Tuscany (3,485), Canpania (2,992) and Emilia-Romagna ( 2,151). No region has fewer than 100 newly infected; Molise and Valle d’Aosta have 123.

In Veneto yesterday 6,363 new cases and 14 deaths

The new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the 24 hours in Veneto date back to 6,363, bringing the total to over 2.4 million infections, with 2,400,865 cases. The death toll is heavy, with 14 deaths reported yesterday. The number of current positives decreases, which are 58,124 (-1,005), while the number of admissions continues to increase, with 1,104 patients in the medical area (+28), and 40 (-4) in intensive care. The vaccination campaign recorded 4,547 administrations yesterday, mainly (4,354) fourth doses; coverage with the second booster is 8.2%.

In Abruzzo 1,230 positives and two deaths

There are 1,230 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 584,014. The death toll of patients recorded 2 new cases (it is a 74-year-old, while the second death dates back to the last few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,701. positive cases are also included 564,552 discharged / healed (+1348 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo are 15761 (-120 compared to yesterday). Of these, 173 patients (-2 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1,205 molecular swabs were performed (2,510,705 in total since the start of the emergency) and 6,302 antigen tests (4,466,402).

Two deaths and 683 new positive cases in South Tyrol

Two other people died from the consequences of the Sars-CoV 2 infection in South Tyrol. It is a woman between 70 and 79 years old and a man between 80 and 89, with whom the total number of victims of Covid-19, since the beginning of the health emergency, rises to 1,571. In addition, the laboratories of the provincial health authority, in the last 24 hours, have ascertained 683 new positive cases: of these, 18 were detected on the basis of 238 PCR swabs and 665 on the basis of 3,159 antigen tests. The value of the weekly incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants continues to decrease, which is now 603 (89 less than yesterday). On the other hand, the currently positives in isolation increase again, which are 4,647 (361 more), as well as the Covid-19 patients hospitalized in the media area which, according to data updated to yesterday, are 95 (10 more than the previous day. Only one patient (1 less) is assisted in intensive care and 8 (2 less than the previous week) in private clinics.320 people declared recovered for a total of 273.940.