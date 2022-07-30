Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 54,088 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 71,075, so the decline on a weekly basis is -23.9%. There are 281,658 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Friday there were 341,191. The positivity rate is now 19.20% against 20.83% 7 days ago (-7.8%).

The victims are 244 in one day, while a week ago there were 155 (+ 57.4% in 7 days). This figure is the only one that has not yet started to decline, indeed: in the last 7 days (23-29 July) there were 1,200 deaths, up 26.7% compared to the previous week (16-22 July).

There are 400 patients admitted to intensive care (6 less than yesterday), while daily admissions are 38. The same day a week ago there were 43 (-11.6%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,768, compared to yesterday 143 fewer.

Iss: a case of BA.2.75 (Centaurus) registered in Italy



A sequence attributable to the sub-variant of Covid BA.2.75 (the so-called Centaurus) was also recorded in Italy in the sampling of 11-17 July. It can be read in the epidemiological update and risk monitoring sheets of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. In the period 18-24 July BA.5 was present in 86% of cases in Italy, followed by BA.4 (11.6%), BA.2 (1.6%) and BA.1 (0.8%).