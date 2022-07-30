Home News Coronavirus, 54,088 new cases (-24% weekly) and 244 deaths
Coronavirus, 54,088 new cases (-24% weekly) and 244 deaths

Coronavirus, 54,088 new cases (-24% weekly) and 244 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 54,088 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 71,075, so the decline on a weekly basis is -23.9%. There are 281,658 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Friday there were 341,191. The positivity rate is now 19.20% against 20.83% 7 days ago (-7.8%).

The victims are 244 in one day, while a week ago there were 155 (+ 57.4% in 7 days). This figure is the only one that has not yet started to decline, indeed: in the last 7 days (23-29 July) there were 1,200 deaths, up 26.7% compared to the previous week (16-22 July).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

There are 400 patients admitted to intensive care (6 less than yesterday), while daily admissions are 38. The same day a week ago there were 43 (-11.6%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,768, compared to yesterday 143 fewer.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS

The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth.

Iss: a case of BA.2.75 (Centaurus) registered in Italy

A sequence attributable to the sub-variant of Covid BA.2.75 (the so-called Centaurus) was also recorded in Italy in the sampling of 11-17 July. It can be read in the epidemiological update and risk monitoring sheets of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. In the period 18-24 July BA.5 was present in 86% of cases in Italy, followed by BA.4 (11.6%), BA.2 (1.6%) and BA.1 (0.8%).

