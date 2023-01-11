Home News Coronavirus: China further restricts visas for Japanese, South Korean citizens, foreign ministry says ‘reciprocal measures’ – BBC News 中文
Coronavirus: China further restricts visas for Japanese, South Korean citizens, foreign ministry says 'reciprocal measures'

Coronavirus: China further restricts visas for Japanese, South Korean citizens, foreign ministry says 'reciprocal measures'

Incheon Airport, South Korea

China has stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean and Japanese citizens in retaliation for the two countries’ new crown quarantine measures for Chinese tourists. On Wednesday, China‘s National Immigration Administration further stated that it will suspend the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policy for South Korean and Japanese citizens with immediate effect.

The Chinese government previously said the visa suspension would continue until “discriminatory” entry restrictions against China were lifted.

Japan and South Korea are not the only countries imposing entry quarantine requirements on Chinese travelers, but their measures are among the strictest.

Last week, South Korea stopped issuing tourist visas to Chinese tourists, a move China‘s foreign ministry called “unacceptable” and “unscientific”.

