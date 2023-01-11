January 11, 2023 at 8:09 am Last updated: 1 hour ago

Incheon Airport, South Korea

China has stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean and Japanese citizens in retaliation for the two countries’ new crown quarantine measures for Chinese tourists. On Wednesday, China‘s National Immigration Administration further stated that it will suspend the issuance of port visas and the 72/144-hour transit visa-free policy for South Korean and Japanese citizens with immediate effect.

The Chinese government previously said the visa suspension would continue until “discriminatory” entry restrictions against China were lifted.

Japan and South Korea are not the only countries imposing entry quarantine requirements on Chinese travelers, but their measures are among the strictest.

Last week, South Korea stopped issuing tourist visas to Chinese tourists, a move China‘s foreign ministry called “unacceptable” and “unscientific”.

Japan currently allows travelers from China to enter if they test negative for the new coronavirus. This is similar to the UK and US, but Japan has also restricted flights from China to certain Japanese cities.

Chinese embassies in South Korea and Japan confirmed new visa restrictions for travelers to China.

On Sunday, China reopened its borders for the first time since March 2020, as part of a move to lift its “clear-to-zero” policy.

China further restricts visas for Japanese and Korean citizens in China: port and transit visas are also suspended

China policy

On Tuesday, the Chinese embassy in Japan announced that it would suspend the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens to China.

On the same day, the Chinese embassy in South Korea announced that it would suspend the issuance of short-term visas for Korean citizens visiting China, business, tourism, medical treatment, transit and general private affairs.

The Chinese embassy in South Korea also stated that the measures will be adjusted depending on the cancellation of South Korea’s discriminatory entry restrictions on China.

What do South Korea and Japan say?

In response to China‘s latest visa restrictions, South Korea’s foreign ministry told the BBC that South Korea’s policy on travelers from China was “based on scientific and objective evidence”.

About a third of recent arrivals from China have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the South Korean Agency for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Nikkei reported that the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs protested to the Chinese embassy in Japan on Tuesday. A senior Japanese government official said, “Japan has not stopped entry from China. This is a completely unequal measure.”

The report also quoted a Japanese travel company as saying that if the suspension of visa procedures lasts for a long time, business trips from Japan to China will not be possible, and business activities between China and Japan may be affected.

Many countries have adopted restrictive measures for entry into China, what do the Chinese people think?

At Seoul’s Incheon International Airport — the only airport in South Korea that Chinese commercial flights can fly to — arrivals are greeted by soldiers in personal protective equipment.

The BBC managed to speak to some of them as they were sent to the airport testing centre.

“Personally, I think it’s ok. I’ve experienced worse during this outbreak,” said William, a Shanghai-based businessman. “As a traveler, I just try to abide by the policies.”

But another passenger disagreed.

“I don’t think it’s scientific at all,” said Emily from Hong Kong. Like those students from mainland China, she was also required to be tested.

“I think it’s a little bit unfair. I think they must feel very unsafe.”

Many South Koreans support protecting the country from a surge of coronavirus infections in China, but not all are convinced the decision was purely medical.

“There are political factors in this, and the relationship between the two countries is not very good. Many South Koreans are hostile and blame China for the new crown virus.” Jinsun (transliteration), who is going to Abu Dhabi, said.

Another woman, who was going on her honeymoon in Paris, said South Korea might not have enforced such a rule if it weren’t for China.

“But then again, no matter what we do, China will have an opinion,” she said.

South Korea’s restrictions should last at least until the end of this month, giving scientists time to analyze any potential new variants in China.

“Currently China‘s surveillance of new variants is opaque. If a new variant comes from China, it will be a very difficult situation for the whole world,” Professor Kim Woo Joo, an infectious disease expert at Korea University and a government adviser, told the BBC.

“It’s also a catastrophe for the Korean healthcare system. We’ve had a lot of hospitalizations and deaths right now, and our seniors are undervaccinated. That’s what we’re worried about.”

Currently, only a small number of business or diplomatic travelers from China are allowed to enter South Korea. They must test negative before departure and upon arrival.

Recently, a Chinese man who tested positive for the new crown escaped from a bus bound for a quarantine hotel near the airport. He was captured by police at a Seoul hotel two days later.

Chinese tourists who entered South Korea tested positive and refused to be quarantined and fled

China responds

On Tuesday (January 10), Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin responded that a few countries have recently announced entry restrictions on passengers from China. Discriminatory entry restrictions against China.

“In this regard, China firmly opposes and takes reciprocal measures.” Wang Wenbin said.

He also said that relevant countries should proceed from the facts, formulate scientific and appropriate epidemic prevention measures, and should not take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation, should not have discriminatory practices, and should not affect normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation between countries.

On Chinese social media, many people support the Chinese government’s approach.

Weibo netizen “Wang Dachui, who is not doing business properly,” said: “Seeking benevolence and getting benevolence, let’s not go, just wait and cry.”