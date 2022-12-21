Petra Zivic

BBC International Correspondent

December 21, 2022 at 9:00 am

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, On December 20, a crematorium in Beijing

Many media reported that after the Chinese government decided to lift the strict new crown “clearing” epidemic prevention policy, crematoriums in many places in the country are struggling to cope with the current situation.

Associated Press reporter Dake Kang in Beijing visited a funeral home and crematorium in the eastern suburbs of the capital, which is listed as a designated cremation site for the dead of the new crown.

“People pushed out the coffin and read the name of the deceased, while 10 to 20 people stood outside waiting.” Jiang Dayi, who lives in Beijing, told the BBC.

He interviewed store clerks in the vicinity of the funeral home, and they all said they noticed more people coming in and out these days.

“One of them specifically said that they estimated that about 50 to 100 people were cremated here a day, and usually dozens of people a day,” Jiang Dayi said.

Your device does not support multimedia playback add text to video, After the Chinese government proposed the “New Ten Measures” on December 7 to relax the restrictions on the control of the new crown epidemic, the virus spread rapidly and the number of infected people in various places exploded.

It’s not just Beijing, a city of 22 million, where funeral homes are busier than usual.

From northeast to southwest China, crematorium workers say they are struggling with the ever-increasing number of dead.

In Shenyang, about 700 kilometers northeast of Beijing, a funeral home employee said some of the dead’s remains had been piled up for as long as five days without sparks.

He said the crematorium was “completely packed”.

“I haven’t seen a year like this.”

However, Jiang Dayi said it was impossible to judge how much the death toll from the new crown had risen.

Chinese authorities reported just five deaths from the virus on Tuesday (December 20) and two on Monday, the first reported deaths from the virus in weeks.

In early December, China partially lifted some of the world‘s toughest COVID-19 restrictions following public protests amid fears that the virus could severely impact the country, which currently has a fairly low immunity rate, as it has suffered from the pandemic since the start of the pandemic. Basically closed to the outside world.

Current Situation of Crematoria in China

image source,Reuters image captiontext, At the funeral home in the eastern suburbs, cars carrying remains lined up.

On Sunday, two days after Jiang Dayi visited a funeral home in the eastern suburbs of Beijing, Reuters reported that long lines of hearses and cars carrying the remains lined the driveway.

The cremation continued, smoke was rising from multiple chimneys, and about 30 vehicles could be seen parked outside the funeral home in the eastern suburbs.

Video has shown family members waiting for the ashes of their loved ones outside the same crematorium in Beijing.

Bloomberg and Sky News reported police were stationed outside some crematoria.

“The number of remains collected in recent days is many times higher than before,” an employee at a crematorium in Chongqing told AFP.

The employee, who did not want to be named, said the crematorium’s refrigerated cabinets were no longer sufficient for the number of remains.

“We are not sure (whether it is related to the new crown), you have to ask the leadership.”

However, the leaders did not say much.

The number of new crown infection cases has risen sharply

image source,REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin image captiontext, Beijing couriers who received a large number of orders waited outside the door of the pharmacy.

“I’ve talked to some family members who said that their loved ones died after the family members were positive for the new crown. This is very strange because the official death toll at the time was that there were no reported cases of new crown deaths. This may be because of the way China counts the number of new crown deaths. It’s weird,” Jiang Dayi said.

Since the outbreak first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019 and became a global pandemic, China has reported 5,242 deaths from the virus — a very low number by global standards.

But on Tuesday, Chinese authorities revealed that a COVID-19 death would only be defined if a person infected with the virus died of pneumonia and respiratory failure.

“If an infected person died of a heart attack or cardiovascular disease, they would not be included in this category,” said Wang Guiqiang, chief physician of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital.

China’s new crown death statistics puzzle

China announced on Tuesday (December 20) its statistical standards for deaths from the new crown, which only counts patients who died of pneumonia and other respiratory diseases as new crown deaths, which is not in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

By Chinese standards, the number of deaths from the new crown on Tuesday and Monday was five and two respectively, after zero deaths in the previous two weeks.

According to the WHO, countries use different methods to calculate the number of confirmed cases and deaths, making it difficult to compare the impact of the new crown epidemic in different countries. That’s why many countries count in terms of “excess deaths” — which refers to the number of deaths above what was usual before the pandemic.

This calculation method will include people who did not die directly from the new crown infection in the new crown death statistics, these people died of complications and medical shortages due to delays in seeking medical treatment.

And China strictly sets the standard for death from the new crown to require evidence that the patient has lung damage caused by the virus-this must be judged by scans.

The official China News Agency reported that those who died of underlying diseases after being infected with the new crown are not included in the death cases of the new crown.

Since the beginning of the global pandemic of the new crown epidemic, China has counted more than 5,200 deaths from the new crown, which is equivalent to 3 deaths per 1 million people, compared with 3,000 deaths per 1 million people in the United States, and 3,000 deaths per 1 million people in the United Kingdom. 2400 people.

The reduction in the scale of nucleic acid testing has also led to concerns that the official number of infections has been significantly lower than the actual number.

At the same news conference, Chinese authorities said that a new variant of the new coronavirus may emerge from the current outbreak, though state media reported that the new variant was less contagious and less fatal.

“It is less likely that there will be a strain that is both highly infectious and highly pathogenic.” Xu Wenbo, director of the Institute of Viral Diseases of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

After mandatory nucleic acid testing stopped, the extent of the rise in new crown cases in China has become difficult to track. Chinese authorities acknowledged last week that it was now impossible to count how many people were infected.

Jiang Dayi said: “Someone in the funeral home said that the cause of death they saw on the death certificate was pneumonia, not COVID-19.”

Study predicts 1 million deaths could occur in 2023

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, On December 20, 2022, relatives holding photos of the deceased outside a crematorium in Beijing.

According to a new estimate from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), the sudden lifting of the new crown epidemic prevention measures may result in an explosion in the number of infections and more than 1 million deaths in 2023.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation is an independent global health research center at the University of Washington.

The study found that there will be 322,000 deaths by April 1, 2023, and the number of infections will peak by the same date; and the study estimates that the transmission rate of susceptible people will be maintained after April.

“China‘s zeroing policy may have been effective against earlier strains, but the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant makes zeroing impossible,” said IHME Director Christopher Murray.

The study estimates are based on provincial data and information on a recent outbreak of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong.

“China reported very few deaths after the initial outbreak in Wuhan, so we got some idea of ​​the infection fatality rate from Hong Kong,” Murray said.

But Chinese hospitals, at least for now, are not surprised by the sharp rise in infection numbers. Jiang Dayi visited one of them in Beijing.

“There are no obvious signs of overcrowding, but of course Beijing does not represent all of China,” he said. “It probably has the best medical resources in the country.”