Home News Coronavirus in China: Long queues outside crematoriums and hard-to-trace numbers – BBC News 中文
News

Coronavirus in China: Long queues outside crematoriums and hard-to-trace numbers – BBC News 中文

by admin
Coronavirus in China: Long queues outside crematoriums and hard-to-trace numbers – BBC News 中文
  • Petra Zivic
  • BBC International Correspondent

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

On December 20, a crematorium in Beijing

Many media reported that after the Chinese government decided to lift the strict new crown “clearing” epidemic prevention policy, crematoriums in many places in the country are struggling to cope with the current situation.

Associated Press reporter Dake Kang in Beijing visited a funeral home and crematorium in the eastern suburbs of the capital, which is listed as a designated cremation site for the dead of the new crown.

“People pushed out the coffin and read the name of the deceased, while 10 to 20 people stood outside waiting.” Jiang Dayi, who lives in Beijing, told the BBC.

He interviewed store clerks in the vicinity of the funeral home, and they all said they noticed more people coming in and out these days.

See also  Xinhua All Media+｜How to optimize nucleic acid testing and how to carry out home monitoring—Response to hot issues at the press conference of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council- China Daily

You may also like

The 24 Ore Group obtains certification on gender...

All the names of snow for the Inuit...

Pd, federations in alarm: “Let’s postpone the primaries”....

Here are the new prefects: Ferrandino in Florence,...

Cars hitting the guardrail on the bypass, traffic...

Ponte nelle Alpi: more safety in viale Cadore...

Gravitational waves, the Einstein project kicks off in...

The Right Approach – Dan Savage

Ivrea, nativity scene display in Santa Marta

Center-right on the news, the advance: Meloni speaks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy