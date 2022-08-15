On the day of August 15th in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 1,524 tests and swabs, 214 positivity to Covid 19 were found.

In particular, 48 new infections were detected on 758 molecular swabs. There are also 766 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 166 cases emerged.

There are 6 people admitted to intensive care (stable) while patients hospitalized in other departments are 230 (+3).

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

The deaths of 2 people in Pordenone are recorded. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,307, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,331 in Trieste, 2,463 in Udine, 1,022 in Pordenone and 491 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, a total of 465,616 people have been positive.