In Italy, on 3 September 2022, another 17,668 cases and 48 coronavirus victims were recorded. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health. Compared to the same day a week ago, when there were 21,805 infections, there is a decline of -19%. The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours are 152,452, for a positivity rate that stands at 11.59%: 15.9% compared to the 13.78% of 7 days ago. There are 15 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the same value as a week ago. In the last 7 days (28 August-3 September) 114 people entered the ICU, a decrease of -17.4% compared to the previous week of 21-27 August. Lab24 data.

In Tuscany 762 cases and 4 deaths

There are 762 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 143 have been confirmed with a molecular swab and the other 619 with a rapid test. The number of infected persons detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1 million and 379,118. New cases are 0.1 percent more than the previous day’s total. The healed also grew by 0.1 percent (1,410 people) and reached 1,287,546 (93.4% of total cases). The data, relating to the progress of the pandemic, are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection.

At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 80,908 positives, 0.8 percent less than yesterday. Of these, only 250 (down by sixteen in twenty-four hours, – 6 percent) are hospitalized: nine (stable value) are in intensive care. Four deaths are added, but only one occurred in the last two days while the others refer to previous weeks: a total of 3 men and 1 woman, with an average age of 83.8 years. Since the last daily bulletin, 855 molecular swabs and 6,009 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed: of these 11.1 percent tested positive. On the other hand, 1,298 subjects were tested, excluding the control swabs: 58.7% of these tested positive.

Veneto, 2,041 new cases and 2 victims in 24 hours

The Covid-19 contagion curve continues to drop, and clinical data also continues to decline in Veneto, where 2,041 new cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with the total to 2,205,068, and 2 victims, with the total to 15,379. The number of current patients falls sharply (-704), reaching 46,390. In the hospitals there are 626 hospitalized in non-critical area (-19) and 31 (+1) in intensive care. The vaccination campaign marks 1,600 administrations carried out yesterday, mostly (1,299) fourth doses.

In Puglia two deaths and over a thousand cases, 9.9% of the tests

There are 1,092 new cases of coronavirus in Puglia out of 10,991 recorded daily tests, with an incidence of 9.9%. There are two victims while of the 18,484 currently positive people, 186 (yesterday they were 204) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 7 in intensive care (yesterday 10). The new cases are distributed as follows by province: Bari: 293; Bat: 66; Brindisi: 126; Foggia: 143; Lecce: 289; Taranto: 136. The residents outside the region are 34 and 5 of the province in definition