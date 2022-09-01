In Italy, on September 1, 2022, another 20,503 cases and 68 coronavirus victims were recorded. This was reported by the data from the Ministry of Health.
In Lazio another 1,698 cases and 7 deaths
Today in Lazio out of 3,170 molecular swabs and 11,801 antigenic swabs for a total of 14,971 swabs, 1,698 new positive cases are recorded (+59), 7 deaths (+1), 527 hospitalized (-11), 41 intensive care (-2) and +6.326 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 11.3%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 816. This was highlighted by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.
Abruzzo, 665 cases and 3 victims
There are 665 positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo, bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency to 540,255. The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases and stood at 3,634. The number of positive cases also includes 509,668 discharged / healed (+325 compared to yesterday). The currently positive in Abruzzo are 26,953 (+335 compared to yesterday). Of these, 130 patients (-1 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 9 (like yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 1034 molecular swabs (2,455,641 in total since the start of the emergency) and 3,701 antigen tests (4,257,790) were performed. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department.
In Sardinia 423 new infections and 4 deaths
In Sardinia there are currently 423 further confirmed cases of covid positivity (of which 371 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 2859 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 8 (+ 1). The patients admitted to the medical area are 91 (- 2). 9858 are the cases of home isolation (- 563). There are 4 deaths: a 46-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; an 85-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, resident respectively in the provinces of Oristano and in that of Southern Sardinia.