There are 9,894 new coronavirus positives at 15.57 on Monday 15 August and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 21,509,424. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 42 so as to total 174,102 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 867,064 and of these 7,504 hospitalized with symptoms and 301 in intensive care. There are 859,259 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 64,109 swabs carried out against the 131,302 on Sunday 14 August. The positivity rate was 15.4% against 14.8% the previous day.

In Emilia Romagna 1,069 new infections 10 victims

The region with the highest number of new cases is Emilia Romagna, where 1,069 are registered against 4,924 swabs performed. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 38 (+2 compared to Sunday, + 5.6%), the average age is 66.3 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, they are 1,263 (+23 compared to the previous day, + 1.9%), average age 75.5 years. There are therefore 10 deaths.

Veneto, 1,029 cases and 5 deaths

The second region for the number of daily cases is Veneto, where in the last 24 hours there are 1,029 positives (Sunday they were 2,376), bringing the total to 2,154,688. The currently positive cases are 57,527. Five new deaths were recorded (totaling 15,257). On the hospital front, the Region reports 914 (-5) people hospitalized for Covid in non-critical wards, and 43 (+1) in those in intensive care.

Lazio, 1,017 cases and 4 deaths

Third regional performance was that of Lazio, where 1,017 new positive cases were recorded out of 1,352 molecular swabs and 4,982 antigenic swabs for a total of 6,339 swabs (-841). Four deaths (-3), 814 hospitalized (+6), 51 intensive care (-2) and +2,868 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16%. The cases in Rome city are at 572.

