3,700 new cases in Veneto, 712 hospitalizations, seven deaths



There are 3,700 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 689. The number of currently positive in the region drops: today 48,188 against 49,213 yesterday. The contraction of hospitalizations continues: 712 today compared to 750 than 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by a decrease in both hospitalizations in non-critical areas (681 today compared to 717 yesterday) and in intensive care (31 today against 33 24 hours ago). three.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

Today in Sardinia 722 new cases and seven deaths

In Sardinia there are today 722 further confirmed cases of covid positivity (of which 663 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 4223 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 11 patients admitted to intensive care units (like yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 101 (like yesterday). There are 11,039 cases of home isolation (-777). There are 7 deaths: 1 man aged 93, residing in the province of Southern Sardinia; 1 97-year-old woman residing in the province of Nuoro; 1 man of 87, residing in the province of Oristano and 4 men of 80, 82, 83 and 88, residing in the province of Sassari.

830 infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia, four deaths

There are 830 new infections from Covid-19 recorded this morning in Friuli Venezia Giulia, yesterday they were 154. Out of 3723 antigenic swabs carried out, 732 positives were found, while out of 2739 molecular swabs the positives were 98. Today the rate of positivity per 100 thousand inhabitants which stood at 328.8 this morning, yesterday it was 343.0. Hospitalizations are down, today at 163 (172 yesterday) due to a reduction in both patients in the non-critical area (167 today, 167 yesterday) and those in intensive care (2 today against 5 yesterday). Today there are 4 deaths, yesterday there were two.

In Lazio 2,362 new positives, six deaths

“Today in Lazio, out of 3,757 molecular swabs and 13,719 antigenic swabs for a total of 17,476 swabs, there are 2,362 new positive cases (+1,543), 6 deaths (-1), 558 hospitalized (-56), 45 therapies intensive (+1) and +6,964 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 13.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,085 ”. This was announced in a note by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the percentage growth per day. Loading…

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 830 new cases, four deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 6,462 tests and swabs, 830 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 98 new infections were detected on 2,739 molecular swabs. There are also 3,723 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 732 cases emerged. There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 161. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 4 deaths, of which 3 in Udine and 1 in Gorizia. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,361, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,341 in Trieste, 2,493 in Udine, 1,032 in Pordenone and 495 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 475,095 people have been positive.