In Umbria another six fewer hospitalized in hospitals

Another drop in Covid hospitalizations in Umbria, now 181, six fewer than on Tuesday, but patients in intensive care have risen to two, from one, and three more deaths from the virus are recorded. According to data on the Region’s website, 573 new cases and 1,850 recovered have emerged in the last day, with the currently positive ones down to 5,372, 1,280 compared to Tuesday and a 48.6 percent decline on a weekly basis. 3,771 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 15.1 percent, down from 20.8 percent on the same day last week.

In Lazio 144,712 positive cases, 50 in intensive care

There are 144,712 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 763 are hospitalized, 50 in intensive care and 143,899 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic 1,838,496 healed, 11,918 dead, out of a total of 1,995,126 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

In Campania, infections are close to 20%, intensive rates are down

There are 3,143 positives of the day at Covid in Campania out of 15,784 tests carried out, for a contagion index of 19.91%, an increase of more than three points compared to yesterday’s figure which stood at 16.40%. Eleven deaths, three in the last 48 hours, plus another eight deaths recorded in the previous hours. Intensive care employed fell: from 23 to 19 (-4). While hospitalizations increase from 426 to 431 today (+5).

Today in Emilia-Romagna 1,420 new infections and 17 deaths

Since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic, 1,798,024 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,420 more than yesterday, out of a total of 15,932 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,160 molecular and 8,772 antigen tests rapid and 17 deaths. The total of positive cases today also includes those of the Reggio Emilia Ausl, not acquired yesterday due to a technical problem. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 8.9%. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,771,142 doses were administered; out of the total 3,797,999 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.5%. The additional doses made are 2,949,121. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 40 (unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 65.9 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,258 (-31 compared to yesterday, -2%), average age 75.8 years.

The data of August 16

Yesterday, August 16, 8,944 new positives were made, based on 63,549 swabs carried out. The deaths in the 24 hours had been 70; 299 ICU patients with 18 admissions on the day.