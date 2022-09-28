Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 36,632 new coronavirus positives at 17.14 on Wednesday 28 September and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 22,395,282. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 48 so as to total 177,024 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 459,373 and of these 3,715 hospitalized with symptoms (+62) and 139 in intensive care (+11). There are 459,373 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 198,918 swabs carried out against the 243,421 of Tuesday 27 September. The positivity rate stood at 18.4 percent.

Lombardy, 6,546 cases and 6 deaths

Lombardy is the region where the highest number of daily cases is recorded: 6,546. The currently positive are 48,012 of which 517 received with symptoms and 8 people in intensive care. The subjects in home isolation are 47,486. In the 24 hours, in the region, there are then 6 people who died in a positive state.

In Veneto 5,202 infections and 4 victims

There are 5,202 new cases of Covid registered in the last 24 hours in Veneto, the second region nationally for the number of infections. The total since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 2,266,373. There are also 4 victims, with the total at 15,474. Consequently, the numbers on current patients also increase, which are 44,617, 2,659 more than in the previous 24 hours. The number of hospitalizations in the medical area rose (+26), to 538 and those in intensive care (+4) for a total of 22.

Where were we

There were 44,878 new cases of coronavirus and 64 deaths registered on Tuesday 27 September. The 243,421 swabs processed showed a positivity rate of 18.4 percent. Intensive care patients dropped, 128 in total and two fewer than the previous day. Hospitalizations increased, 192 more than on Monday, and 3,653 in total.