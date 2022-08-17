The 5 regions with the most daily cases The order depends on the number of new cases or, by choosing the menu, on the percentage of positivity to the swab or the ratio between new cases and regional population (given per 100,000 inhabitants) Loading…

In Tuscany 223 new cases and one death

In Tuscany there are 223 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid. 279 molecular swabs and 2,112 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 9.3% were positive. On the other hand, 372 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.9% were positive. Currently positive are 84,227 today. The hospitalized are 448 (3 less than yesterday), of which 20 in intensive care (stable). Today there is a new death: a 76-year-old woman, which brings the total victims of the epidemic in Tuscany to 10,564.

One death and 117 new infections in South Tyrol

Another victim of Covid-19 in South Tyrol. This was reported by the Civil Protection. With this new death, the total since the beginning of the health emergency rises to 1,521. In addition, the laboratories of the provincial health authority, in the last 24 hours, have ascertained 117 new positive cases: 8 were detected on the basis of 133 PCR swabs and 109 on the basis of 842 antigen tests. The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is still decreasing and is now 281 (80 less than yesterday). According to data updated to yesterday, the Covid-19 patients hospitalized are 46 in normal hospital wards and one in intensive care. Another 10 patients are hospitalized in private facilities with agreements (data updated to 8 August). The currently positive, in home isolation, are 2,509 (58 less), while the cured are 174 for a total of 247,722.

In Sardinia 494 new cases, 2 deaths

In Sardinia there are currently 494 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 452 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 780 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 10 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). There are 137 patients admitted to the medical area (8 more than yesterday). There are 17,997 cases of home isolation (90 fewer than yesterday). There are 2 deaths: a 98-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, resident respectively in the province of Sassari and in the province of Southern Sardinia.

In Abruzzo 373 new positives and 10 deaths

In Abruzzo, the toll of Covid 19 positive and deceased patients records 10 new cases, aged between 55 and 92 years. Of these, 3 date back to recent days and were communicated only today by the ASL, the total deaths of Coronavirus positives rise to 3,587, since the beginning of the emergency. 884 healed and 373 new Covid 19 positives registered today in the region. The data update brings the total from the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 525,699 infections. The total number of positive cases also includes 496,598 discharged and recovered. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 25,514 (521 less than yesterday). Of these, 215 patients (4 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 8 (one less than yesterday) are being treated in the intensive care units, while the rest are in home isolation. In the last 24 hours, 322 molecular swabs were performed (2,439,422 in total since the start of the emergency) and 1,534 antigen tests (4,195,640).

Marche, +2 hospitalizations in 24 hours, incidence drops to 360

The number of patients with Covid-19 has grown on the last day in the Marche: now there are 137 (+2) of which five in intensive care (unchanged), 4 in semi-intensive (-1) and 128 in non-intensive wards (+3 ). The Region communicates it. In one day 348 positives were detected (the usual figure is low after the weekend) based on 1,048 swabs while the weekly total of positives is 5,419; the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants drops from 437.83 to 360.31. Two deaths and the regional total of victims, with Covid, from the beginning of the pandemic rises to 4,072. In the Marche there are also 13 (yesterday there were 14) people under observation in the emergency room.