Stable hospitalized in Umbria but more positive

Covid hospitalized stable in Umbria, 114, with two places occupied in intensive care. This is based on data from the Region. On the last day, 451 new positives emerged, 400 recovered and one new death. The currently positives therefore rise 5,974, 50 more than on Sunday. 1,069 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 42.1 percent while last week’s Monday it was 28.2 percent.

In Puglia 442 new cases, 5.4% of the tests

There are 442 new cases of coronavirus positive people registered in the last 24 hours in Puglia, out of 8,059 daily tests performed. There are no casualties. Of the 12,280 people currently positive, 115 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 6 in intensive care.

1,215 new cases in Veneto, 646 hospitalizations and three deaths

There are 1,215 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 3,846. A slight decrease today is the number of currently positive in the region, which, last Saturday already exceeded the threshold of 50,000 cases: today 51,836 against 52,015 yesterday. On the other hand, the rapid growth in hospitalizations is confirmed: 646 today compared to 622 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by the increase in hospitalizations in non-critical areas (620 today compared to 596 yesterday) and by the stability of intensive care (26 today as 24 hours ago). This morning there are three deaths, yesterday there were none recorded at all.

187 new infections in South Tyrol

There are 187 new positive cases at Covid-19 in South Tyrol. As usual, over the weekend, the laboratories of the provincial health authority processed a lower number of swabs and, in the last 24 hours, 7 new infections were detected on 71 PCR tests. Another 180 were detected based on 611 antigen tests. The weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants continues to grow, albeit slightly, which is now 704, three more than yesterday. On the other hand, the number of currently positive and in isolation fell to 3,931 (283 fewer). While there are no new deaths, according to data updated to yesterday, hospitalizations in normal hospital wards are still growing, reaching 115 (13 more than the previous day), while those in intensive care drop from three to two. The healed are 470 for a total of 259,973.

Agenas: wards occupancy at 7%, + 2% in six days

The percentage of beds occupied by Covid patients in hospital wards, after increasing by 2 percentage points in 6 days, is stable at 7% in the last 24 hours (a year ago it was 5%) and two regions exceed 15%: Umbria (17%) and Pa Bolzano (23%). On the other hand, the percentage of intensive care units occupied by Covid patients in Italy is still at 1% (a year ago it was 5%) and all regions are below 10%. These are the data for 2 October, processed by the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas).