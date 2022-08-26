In Puglia 1 death and 1,356 cases, 14.6% of the tests

There are 1,356 new cases of positive Covid detected in Puglia on 9,328 tests, with an incidence of 14.6%. There is only one victim registered. The number of major cases in the province of Lecce (452), then Bari (363), Foggia (151), Taranto (136). In Brindisi, 135 cases were detected, in Bat 77. The positives residing outside the region are 39 and 3 those for which the province of origin has not yet been defined. Currently positive people in Puglia are 21,654, of which 279 (yesterday 286) are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 16 in intensive care (like yesterday).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 693 new cases, three deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 4,307 tests and swabs, 693 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 123 new infections were detected out of 1,807 molecular swabs. In addition, 2,500 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 570 cases have been detected. Five people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 161 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are 3 deaths, of which 1 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the start of the pandemic is 5,339. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 472,562 people have been positive.

Sardinia, 613 new cases and two deaths

“In Sardinia today there are 613 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 546 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 3043 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 8 (- 3). The patients admitted to the medical area are 107 (- 8). 13,372 are the cases of home isolation (- 416). There are two deaths: an 88-year-old man residing in the province of Sassari and a patient residing in the province of Nuoro ”. The Sardinia Region communicates it.

Slight ascent hospitalized in Umbria hospitals

The number of Covid hospitalized patients in Umbria is rising slightly, now 163, eight more than Wednesday, while the places occupied in the intensive care units remain stable, and there is another death linked to the virus, 2,061 since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last day, 354 new cases emerged and 424 recovered, with the currently positive ones down to 4,440, 71 fewer. 2,003 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 17.6 percent, it was 17.9 on Wednesday and 19.8 percent on the same day last week.

In South Tyrol 219 cases and no deaths

After yesterday’s four deaths, there are no covid victims in South Tyrol in the new daily bulletin issued by the health company. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains stable at 1,528. There are 219 new cases, the result of the analysis of 183 pcr swabs (2 positive) and 1,399 antigenic swabs (217 positive). The weekly incidence is still slightly down, today at 285 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (-11 compared to yesterday). The new healed are 257, the people in quarantine or home isolation 2,141 (-38). As of yesterday, 32 people were hospitalized in hospitals and another 9 in affiliated private facilities. Intensive therapies are always empty.