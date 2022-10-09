Listen to the audio version of the article

At 16.00 today Sunday 9 October, 34,444 new positives were detected by the daily Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, have been 177,519, for a total of 41 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

3,794 new cases and five deaths in Emilia Romagna



In Emilia Romagna, in the last 24 hours, there have been 3,794 new cases out of a total of 9,114 swabs performed – 1,788 molecular and 7,326 rapid antigenic tests – with a positivity rate of 41.6%. The province with the most infections is Bologna with 702 new cases. On the hospitalization front, there are 24 patients in intensive care (five more than yesterday) the average age is 65.8 years, while in the other Covid departments there are 887 (+45 compared to yesterday, + 5.3%) , mean age 75.4 years. Finally, there are five deaths.

Umbria: + 16% hospitalizations in a week, five deaths today

Eleven more Covid hospitalized in Umbria on the last day, now 161, with a growth of 16.7 percent on a weekly basis. Five patients in intensive care (stable data). It is obtained from the data on the website of the Region. In the last day, 888 new cases of virus infection emerged, 745 recovered and another five deaths. The current positives are now 8.008, 138 the most on Saturday. 3,676 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 24 percent, it was 27.97 on Saturday.

In Puglia one death and 1,122 cases, 13% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 1,122 new cases of positivity to Covid out of 8,540 daily tests for an incidence of 13%. One person died. The new cases are distributed as follows: in the province of Bari 357, in the province of Bat 46, in the province of Brindisi 143, in that of Foggia 97, in the Leccese 321, in the Tarantino 138. Other 16 people who tested positive in Puglia are resident outside the region. Of the 12,678 people currently positive, 136 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 5 in intensive care.

Veneto, yesterday 4,658 new cases and 10 victims

There are 4,658 new cases of Covid recorded yesterday in Veneto, which bring the total of infections to 2,324,362. The regional bulletin reports 10 victims, with the total rising to 15,531. The current positives are down (-337) and are 63,694. The hospital figure rose slightly, with 761 hospitalizations in the medical area (+5) and 39 (+1) in intensive care. The vaccination campaign recorded 1,419 administrations yesterday, of which 1,319 are fourth doses. The second booster vaccinable population reached 7 percent coverage.