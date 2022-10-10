D’Amato, “today in Lazio 1,781 cases and eight deaths”

Today in “Lazio out of 1,539 molecular swabs and 8,617 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,156 swabs, 1,781 new positive cases are recorded (-1,242), 8 deaths (+8), 500 hospitalized (+10), 35 therapies intensive (stable) and +2,293 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.5%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,133 ”. This was underlined by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In Tuscany 581 new cases, one death

There are 581 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany: 166 have been confirmed with molecular swab and the other 415 with rapid test. The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,426,086. New cases are 0.04% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.03% (470 people) and reached 1.369.409 (96% of total cases). The data, relating to the progress of the pandemic, are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection. At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 45.845 positive, + 0.2% compared to yesterday. Of these 387 (18 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 18 (2 more) are in intensive care. The death list is updated with a new death: a 74-year-old woman.

In Sardinia 383 new cases and one death

In Sardinia today there are 383 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 337 diagnosed with antigenic swab). A total of 1379 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 6 (+ 1); the patients hospitalized in the medical area are 94 (+ 8) while the cases of home isolation are 6066 (+90). There is a death in the ASL of Sassari. The Sardinia Region communicates it.

Iss, fewer people treated by mental health services and longer hospitalizations

The number of people taken care of by mental health services is decreasing in our country: there were 164 per 10 thousand residents in 2019, 143 in 2020, 125 in the first six months of 2021, thanks to the closure of some temporarily converted services in the last two years. in Covid-19 wards. Resignations from residential structures are also falling: in the first half of 2021 almost no one was discharged. This is the photograph taken from the survey by the Reference Center for Behavioral Sciences and Mental Health of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss), with the support of the Ministry of Health.

A survey which, with funding from the same ministry, has launched a permanent network of mental health departments: a ‘sentinel’ network for the timely monitoring of health needs, in order to help public decision-makers in health planning choices, including beyond the Sars-Cov-2 emergency. In any case, the data shows signs of a progressive exit of the services from the pandemic emergency, with the increase in psychiatric and psychological visits between January and June 2021. The remote or mixed mode interventions that in the emergency have also increased. allowed to maintain continuity of care.