In Veneto 3,160 new cases and five deaths

There are 3,160 new cases of contagion registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours and 5 deaths. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Veneto Region on the trend of Covid.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

In Puglia three deaths and 805 cases, 10% of the tests

There are 805 new cases of coronavirus in Puglia detected on 8,011 tests performed in the last 24 hours, for an incidence of 10%. There are three registered victims. Of the 9,083 people currently positive, 98 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (99 yesterday) and eight in intensive care (nine yesterday).

Today in Abruzzo 618 positives and three deaths

980 new cases recovered from the virus and 618 positive cases at Covid 19 registered today in Abruzzo. The updated data bring the total, from the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 553,180 infections. The total number of positive cases also includes 522,111 discharged and healed (+980 compared to yesterday). The death toll of patients recorded 3 new cases, aged between 82 and 89 years. The total number of positive patients who died throughout the pandemic rose to 3,663. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 27,406 (365 less than yesterday). Of these, 112 patients (11 fewer than yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area, 2 (1 more than yesterday) are being treated in the intensive care units of regional hospitals. The remaining positives are in home isolation under active surveillance by the 4 local health authorities. The update was provided by the regional health department.

At the end of September, the masks are off on buses and trains

Countdown to anti-Covid masks: starting from September 30, almost all the restrictions that were introduced for the pandemic will expire. For example, it will no longer be necessary to wear the Ffp2 on buses, subways and trains, but also in hospitals, medical clinics and RSA. The second deadline will arrive on October 31st when the safety protocols in the workplace will cease, which among other things provide in some cases the measurement of the temperature at the entrance and the use of masks indoors when the distance cannot be maintained. . The Green Pass remains until December 31st for healthcare workers, inpatients and visitors in hospitals and residences for the elderly, and which in fact involves the need to swab before entering a healthcare facility.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth.

Still increasing, currently positive in Umbria

Still a rise in the currently positive Covid in Umbria, now 3,605, 178 more than on Thursday. On the other hand, the number of people admitted to hospitals where there are no places occupied in intensive care has dropped to 104, from 105. It emerges from the data on the Region’s website. On the last day, 491 new cases emerged and 313 recovered, with no new deaths from the virus. 2,243 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 21.89 percent, up from 19.87 on the same day last week.