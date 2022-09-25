THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

in Umbria even fewer but more positive hospitalizations

Covid hospitalized in Umbria drop to 101, three fewer than on Friday, with a place occupied in intensive care (none in the previous 24 hours) and two deaths related to the virus. The balance emerges from the data on the Region’s website. The increase in the currently positives continues: 3,737, 132 more, with an increase of 15.7 percent on a weekly basis, while the new cases were 485 and the 351 cured. 2,045 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 23.7 percent, while it was 20 percent on the same day last week.

In Puglia 2 deaths and 872 positive, 11.2% of the tests

There are 872 new cases of coronavirus positivity recorded in the last hours in Puglia out of 7,805 tests performed. Two people died (yesterday 3). The positivity rate is 11.2% (yesterday 10%). There are 9,312 (yesterday 9,083) people currently positive, 97 are hospitalized in a non-critical area, 7 in intensive care (8). This is the division of the new positives by province: Bari, 315; Bat 40; Brindisi 85; Foggia 119; Lecce 189; Taranto 108; residents outside the region 11, of the Province in definition 5.

In Calabria 536 new infections, -2 intensive therapies, -3 zero deaths hospitalizations

According to the Covid19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 536 new infections are registered (out of 3,252 swabs carried out), +810 healed and zero deaths (for a total of 3,001 deaths). The bulletin also records -274 currently positive, -3 hospitalizations (for a total of 112) and, finally, -2 intensive therapies (for a total of 4).

705 new cases and 2 deaths in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 705 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 4,101 swabs, of which 151 from 1,642 molecular swabs and 554 from 2,459 antigenic swabs; 2 deaths were recorded, 1 in Udine and 1 in Pordenone.

Three people are hospitalized in intensive care, 92 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is 323.5. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, 487,175 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,423.

In Basilicata 133 positives out of 754 swabs

133 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 754 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that 293 healings were recorded. 16 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, none of them in intensive care. The currently positive Lucanians are 4,581. The death toll from the pandemic is 948 (no deaths were reported yesterday), while 174,059 recoveries have been recorded so far.