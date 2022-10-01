THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

4,819 new cases in Veneto, three deaths

There are 4,819 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday they were 5,222. The growth in the number of currently positives in the region continues today: today 49,536 against 47,412 yesterday. There is also a significant increase in hospitalizations: 603 today compared to 573 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by the increase in both hospitalizations in non-critical areas (578 today compared to 549 yesterday) and intensive care (25 today against 24 24 hours ago). This morning there were three deaths, yesterday there were two.

In Sardinia 456 new cases and two deaths

In Sardinia there are today 456 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 429 diagnosed with antigenic swab). A total of 2662 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. 1 patient is hospitalized in the intensive care units (2 fewer than yesterday). There are 54 patients admitted to the medical area (2 more than yesterday). There are 4522 cases of home isolation (40 more than yesterday). There was the death of a 77-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman, both residing in the province of Oristano.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth. Loading…

603 new positives in South Tyrol, hospitalizations are growing

The laboratories of the provincial health authority have ascertained, in the last 24 hours, 603 new positive cases for Covid-19. Of these, 8 were detected based on 97 PCR swabs and 595 based on 2,005 antigen tests. Despite the low number of swabs carried out, in particular the PCR ones, the weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants rises above 600 and is now 637 (50 more than yesterday). The currently positive and in isolation are also growing, which are 3,860 (265 more) as well as hospitalizations in the medical area which, according to data updated to yesterday, are 101 (12 more than the previous day), while those in intensive care drop four to two. The healed are 335 for a total of 258,924.

Iss: intensive employment at 1.4%, hospitalizations rise to 6%

“The employment rate in intensive care is stable at 1.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of 29 September) against 1.4% (survey as of 22 September). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level rises to 6.0% (survey as of September 22nd) against 5.3% (survey as of September 22nd) ”. This is highlighted by the report with the main data of the Covid-19 monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) – Ministry of Health.

Iss, Rt a 1 up compared to the previous week

“In the period 7-20 September, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1, an increase compared to the previous week and equal to the threshold value”. This is highlighted by the report with the main data of the Covid-19 monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) – Ministry of Health. Even the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization “is increasing but still below the epidemic threshold: Rt = 0.95 at 20 September against Rt = 0.87 at 13 September”, concludes the report.