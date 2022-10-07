In Abruzzo 1190 new infections, one dead

There are 1,190 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 566,127. The death toll of patients records a new case (it is a 90 year old) and rises to 3,677. This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The number of positive cases also includes 529,490 discharged / healed (+512 compared to yesterday). Currently positive in Abruzzo are 32,960 (+676 compared to yesterday). Of these, 147 patients (-3 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 0 (unchanged from yesterday) in intensive care, while the rest are in home isolation.

In Calabria 898 new cases and two deaths

There are 898 new covid cases in Calabria: this was reported by the daily bulletin of the civil protection in which 4,645 swabs were carried out and a positivity index dropped to 19.33%. There are 2 deaths related to the pandemic (both in Cosenza). There is a decrease in hospitalizations in ordinary hospital areas where 8 places are released in infectious diseases and one in the intensive that now house 5 patients (in Catanzaro 4 and in Reggio one).

In South Tyrol 843 infections and one victim

There are 843 new cases of covid registered in South Tyrol in the last 24 hours. The laboratories of the provincial health authority carried out 184 PCR swabs and recorded 19 new positive cases. In addition, there are 824 positive antigen tests compared to 2,820 performed. There is one victim, which brings the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 1,547. The new healed are 445, the people in quarantine or home isolation 5,339, 397 more than yesterday. The weekly incidence is also growing, today at 862 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (+40). There are 120 Covid patients hospitalized in medical departments, three in intensive care.

Gimbe: intensive care up (+ 21.1%) after two months of decline

The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation detects in the week 28 September-4 October 2022, compared to the previous one, an increase in patients admitted to intensive care by 21.1% (155 vs 128), after two months in decline. Infections are also growing strongly with + 51.9% cases in 7 days. “For the third consecutive week – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is an increase in new cases that mark a further leap (+ 51.9%): from just under 161 thousand they reach over 244 thousand, with an average mobile at 7 days of almost 35 thousand cases per day “. The Gimbe monitoring also notes a decrease in deaths (281 vs 307), equal to 8.5 per cent in the same week.

Gimbe, fourth dose at the stake, 13.9 mln are missing

The fourth anti-Covid doses proceed so slowly that they seem almost stationary according to the Gimbe Foundation, which in the weekly monitoring highlights: “The audience for the second recall (fourth dose) is 19.1 million people: of these, 13, 9 million can receive it immediately, 1.8 million are not immediately eligible as they have been healed for less than 120 days and 3.4 million have already received it. As of 5 October (update 06.16), 3,377,076 fourth doses were administered, with a moving average of 15,924 doses per day, up from 12,799 last week (+ 24.4%). The national coverage rate for the fourth doses remains at stake, settling at 17.7% compared to 17% in the previous week, with clear regional differences: from 7.7% in Sicily to 28.8% in Emilia Romagna ”.