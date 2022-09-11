Home News Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 12,317 new cases (-6.7% in 7 days) and 34 victims
Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 12,317 new cases (-6.7% in 7 days) and 34 victims

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 12,317 new cases (-6.7% in 7 days) and 34 victims

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 12,317 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, against 15,565 yesterday. The figure is based on 108,644 swabs, compared to 140,365 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 6.7%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

The victims of today

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and released by the Ministry of Health at 4:52 pm on Sunday 11 September, also counts 34 victims, 16 more than the 18 recorded yesterday.

In this case the figure is increasing on a weekly basis (+ 13.3%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 11.34%, in line with yesterday’s 11.09%.

