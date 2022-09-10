Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 15,565 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 15,543 yesterday. The figure is based on 140,365 swabs, compared to 137,133 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 11.9%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

The victims of today

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and released by the Ministry of Health at 4:25 pm on Saturday 10 September, also counts 18 victims, 41 fewer than the 59 recorded yesterday.

Also in this case the figure is down on a weekly basis (-62.5%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 11.09%, in line with yesterday’s 11.33%.