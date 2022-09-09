In Campania, infections are falling but hospitalizations are increasing

Contagions continue to decline in Campania. According to data from the Bulletin of the Campania Region, there are 1,435 neo-positives at Covid out of 12,445 tests examined. Yesterday the incidence rate was 11.9%, today it is 11.5%. One death in the last 48 hours, 8 previously died but registered yesterday. In hospitals there is an increase in hospitalizations in intensive care with 12 occupied beds (+1 compared to yesterday) and in hospitalization with 273 occupied beds (+ 3 compared to yesterday).

Tuscany, 925 new cases and 7 deaths

“In Tuscany there are 1,382,823 cases of coronavirus positivity, 925 more than yesterday (181 confirmed with molecular swab and 744 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 1,292,425 (93.5% of total cases). Today, 1,035 molecular swabs and 7,096 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.4% were positive. On the other hand, 1,593 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 58.1% were positive. The currently positive are 79,710 today, + 0.05% compared to yesterday. There are 203 hospitalized (14 fewer than yesterday), of which 5 are in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 7 new deaths: 7 women, with an average age of 86.3 years ». The Tuscany Region communicates it.

D’Amato: “today in Lazio 1,377 cases and 2 deaths”

Today in Lazio “out of 4,025 molecular swabs and 10,645 antigenic swabs for a total of 14,670 swabs, 1,377 new positive cases are recorded (-135), 2 deaths (-1), 483 hospitalized (+1), 38 therapies intensive (+2) and +4,710 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 9.3%. There are 698 cases in Rome city ”. This was highlighted by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato in the daily Covid bulletin. In detail, the infections and deaths in the last 24 hours in the hospitals of the region. Asl Roma 1: 254 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 285 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 3: 159 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 4: 66 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: 115 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 6: 121 new cases and 0 deaths. In the provinces there are 377 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 170 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: there are 80 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: there are 51 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: there are 76 new cases and 1 death.

In Basilicata 187 positives out of 972 swabs

187 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 972 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that 292 recoveries were recorded. 31 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals (one less than yesterday), of which one in intensive care, at San Carlo di Potenza. The currently positive Lucanians are 6,587. The death toll from the pandemic is 945 (no deaths were reported yesterday), while 169,792 recoveries have been recorded so far.

In Calabria 689 cases and no deaths, rate at 14.66%

No new deaths and declining infections in Calabria. There are 689 cases found in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 742, with 4,699 swabs performed and the positivity rate that drops to 14.66% from 15.74. Intensive care admissions increase, +2 (7); those in the care wards remain stable (161). The healed are a total of 491,105 (+3,000) while the currently positive drop to 50,860 (-2,311) and the isolates at home 50,692 (-2,313). In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health authorities of the Region – the total number of swabs performed is equal to 3,708,167 states. 544,934 people tested positive for Coronavirus compared to yesterday.