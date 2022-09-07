Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 17,574 new cases of coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, with a decrease of 19.4% compared to Wednesday of last week. The swabs processed were 163,107. The victims were 57; it had been 80 yesterday. There are 184 patients admitted to intensive care, with 27 admissions per day; they had been 185 and 24 respectively on 6 September. Symptomatic hospitalized patients are 4,299 (4,459 yesterday); 551,262 people in home isolation (yesterday 566,700) and the total of positive 555,745 (yesterday 571,344).

In the regions

Today the region with the most new infections is Lombardy (2,733), followed by Veneto (2,182), Emilia-Romagna (1,596), Campania (1,539), Lazio (1,512) and Sicily (1,070). With less than 100 new infected there is the Aosta Valley (36).

246 new cases in Trentino, zero deaths

There are 246 new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Trentino in the last 24 hours, of which six detected with molecular swabs (out of 155 tests carried out) and 240 with antigenic agents (out of 1,374 tests). There are no new deaths. This was reported in the daily bulletin of the provincial health services agency of Trento. There are 47 hospitalized patients, of which two are in resuscitation. Five new hospitalizations and 18 discharges were recorded yesterday. The vaccines administered have reached the number of 1,250,879 (of which 428,862 second doses, 340,533 third doses and 30,530 fourth doses).

In Emilia-Romagna 1,596 infections, another 7 deaths

There are 1,596 new coronavirus infections in Emilia-Romagna, average age 50 years, detected on over 10,700 swabs in the last 24 hours. Hospitalizations are falling: one less patient in intensive care (29 in total) and 20 fewer positives in Covid wards (772 patients in total). Seven other deaths. On the territory there are just over 16,300 active cases, 95% of which in home isolation because it does not require hospital treatment.

482 new infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 130 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

There are 482 new infections from Covid-19 recorded this morning in Friuli Venezia Giulia, yesterday there were 679. Out of 2,087 antigenic swabs carried out, 343 positives were found, while out of 2,127 molecular swabs the positives were 139. Today the rate drops again. of positivity per 100 thousand inhabitants which stood at 259.4 this morning, yesterday it was 273.9. In about 130 (yesterday there were 139 hospitalizations due to a reduction in patients in the non-critical area (127 today, 137 yesterday) and a slight increase in those in intensive care (3 today, 2 yesterday). today there are 3 deaths, yesterday there were 5.