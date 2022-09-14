Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 18,854 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in the last 24 hours, against 23,161 yesterday. The figure is based on 171,457 swabs, compared to 184,211 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is up by 7.3%.

The victims of today

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and released by the Ministry of Health at 17:20 on Wednesday 14 September, also counts 69 victims, 23 fewer than the 92 recorded yesterday.

Even in this case, however, the figure is increasing on a weekly basis (+ 21.1%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 10.99%, down from 12.57% yesterday.