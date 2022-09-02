Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 19,160 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, compared to 20,503 yesterday. The figure is based on 158,970 swabs, compared to 155,751 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is down by 12.9%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

The victims of today

The daily report, released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 4:20 pm on Friday 2 September, also counts 91 victims, 23 more than the 68 recorded yesterday.

Also in this case the figure is down on a weekly basis (-8.1%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, that is the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 12.05%, a significant decrease compared to 13.26% yesterday.