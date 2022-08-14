Listen to the audio version of the article

At 3.45 pm today, Sunday 14 August, there are 19,457 new positives detected by the daily Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, have been 78, for a total of 174,060 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tuscany: +833 infected, six dead

Florence, 14 Aug. (beraking latest news) – In Tuscany there are 1,360,525 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 833 more than yesterday (190 confirmed with molecular swab and 643 by rapid antigen test). Today 985 molecular swabs and 6,071 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.8% were positive. On the other hand, 1,299 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 64.1% were positive. The currently positive are 85,314 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. There are 453 hospitalized (20 fewer than yesterday), of which 18 in intensive care (2 more). Today there are six new deaths. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Emilia Romagna: 1,610 new cases and six deaths

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,794,843 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,610 more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,178 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 3,075 are molecular and 5,103 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives out of the number of tampons made is 19.6 percent. Six deaths in the past 24 hours.

Veneto, +2,376 infections in the last 24 hours, six victims

There are 2,376 new Covid infections detected in Veneto in the last 24 hours, confirming a lowering of the growth curve of the infection. Yesterday the new positives were 2,999. The Region’s bulletin also reports six victims, for a total of 15,252 deaths since the start of the health crisis. 2,153,659 people have since contracted the infection. The current positive figure is still decreasing, to 58,113 (-1,481). The hospital situation is stable compared to yesterday: 919 (-1) beds occupied by Covid patients in non-critical wards, 42, unchanged, those in intensive care.

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 435 new cases, two deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 3,195 tests and swabs, 732 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In particular, 38 new infections were detected on 850 molecular swabs. There are also 2,345 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 397 cases emerged. There are six (+3) people admitted to intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 227 (+1). This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin. Today there are two deaths, one in Udine and one in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,305, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,331 in Trieste, 2,463 in Udine, 1,020 in Pordenone and 491 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 465,403 people have been positive.