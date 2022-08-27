THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

Calabria: 1,159 cases, positivity rate drops to 20.69%

After the surge recorded yesterday, when it touched 34.55, 24 hours later, the positivity rate, in Calabria, stops at 20.69%. There are 1,159, compared to 1,346 yesterday, the new infections found in the last hours with 5,603 swabs performed. Two victims bring the total to 2,937 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Admissions are up, +6 in care departments (186) and +2 in intensive care (10). The healed 463,195 (+1,741) are increasing, while the currently positive 67,756 (-584) and the home-based isolates 67,560 (-592) are decreasing. In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health authorities of the Calabria Region – the total number of swabs performed is equal to 3,649,768. There are 533,888 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Puglia: one death and 1,318 cases, 14.3% of the tests

There are 1,318 new cases of coronavirus detected in the last 24 hours in Puglia out of 9,194 daily tests recorded, with an incidence of 14.3%. One person died. The new cases by province are distributed as follows: Bari: 355; Bat: 60; Brindisi: 116; Foggia: 227; Lecce: 358; Taranto: 156. Residents outside the region are 41 and 5 from an undefined province. Of the 21,263 people currently positive, 257 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 13 in intensive care.

188 new infections in South Tyrol, zero deaths

In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the Bolzano health authority have identified 188 new cases of coronavirus, of which 4 detected with PCR swabs (out of 252 tests carried out) and 184 with antigen tests (compared to 1,286 tests). There are no new deaths. 2,098 people are in quarantine.

Iss, for no vax up to 6 times higher risk of death, 4 times intensive

People not vaccinated against Covid-19, compared to those vaccinated, run a risk of up to 6 times greater of death and up to 4 times higher of hospitalization in intensive care. This is what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on the trend of Covid-19 in Italy. “The age-standardized mortality rate, relative to the population aged 12 years or older, in the period 1-31 July – we read – for the unvaccinated (35.1 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about two and a half times higher than vaccinated with a full cycle of 120 days or less (14.8 deaths / 100,000) and about 6 higher than vaccinated with an additional / booster dose (5.7 deaths / 100,000) ”.

As for hospitalizations, “the age-standardized hospitalization rate for the population aged 12 years or older, in the period 8 July-7 August, for the unvaccinated (137.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants) is almost double compared to vaccinated with a full cycle of 120 days or less (78.9 admissions / 100,000) and almost 4 times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (36.6 admissions / 100,000) ”. The vaccine efficacy (percentage reduction in risk in vaccinated versus unvaccinated) in the Omicron prevalence period (starting from January 3, 2022) for booster vaccinates is 45% in preventing Sars-CoV infection. 2, and 84% in preventing cases of severe disease.