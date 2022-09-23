Home News Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 22,527 new cases (+ 25.3% in 7 days) and 60 victims
Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 22,527 new cases (+ 25.3% in 7 days) and 60 victims

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 22,527 new cases (+ 25.3% in 7 days) and 60 victims

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 22,527 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, against 21,190 yesterday. The figure is based on 165,415 swabs, compared to 166,500 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is up by 25.3%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

The victims of today

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and released by the Ministry of Health at 4:45 pm on Thursday 22 September, also counts 60 victims, 14 more than the 46 recorded yesterday.

In this case the data is stable on a weekly basis.

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 13.6%, an increase compared to 12.7% yesterday.

