Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 28,395 new cases (+ 22.6% in 7 days) and 60 deaths
Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 28,395 new cases (+ 22.6% in 7 days) and 60 deaths

Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy 28,395 new cases (+ 22.6% in 7 days) and 60 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 28,395 new cases of Coronavirus positivity recorded in the last 24 hours, compared to 8,259 yesterday. However, the figure is based on 207,434 swabs, compared to 67,416 swabs performed on Sunday (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to the number of infections recorded seven days ago, today’s figure is up by 22.6%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY

Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

The victims of today

The daily report, produced with the support of the Civil Protection and disseminated by the Ministry of Health at 16.00 on Monday 20 September, also counts 60 victims, 29 more than the 31 recorded yesterday.

In this case, the figure is down on a weekly basis (-35.5%).

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours stood at 13.7%, up from 12.2% yesterday.

