In Emilia-Romagna 1,926 new positives and eight deaths

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,793,235 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 1,926 more than yesterday, out of a total of 12,054 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 34 (-7 compared to yesterday, -17.1%), 1,236 (-101 compared to yesterday, -7.6%) in the other Covid departments. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The total number of healed people are 3,366 more and reach 1,740,157 while there are eight deaths.

Marche; hospitalizations still drop (-4), incidence down to 452

The weekly downward trend in hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the Marche continues: -4 on the last day and -50 since the beginning of the week. The incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants also dropped further from 465.36 to 452.33; There are 931 positives recorded in one day in the region (3,238 swabs performed) and the weekly total drops to 6,803. The update published by the Region also accounts for two deceased; the number of victims related to the pandemic rises to 4,067. As for admissions, there are five in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday), 5 in semi-intensive (unchanged) and 125 in non-intensive wards (-5). The number of people under observation in the emergency room is also decreasing (from 24 to 17).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Tuscany, another 11 deaths and 1,149 positive in 24 hours

There are 1,149 new positives (average age 50 years, cases / swabs ratio 12.13%, down from the previous 12.81%) and 11 deaths from Covid detected in Tuscany by the Region in the last 24 hours. The new cases bring the total positives to 1,359,692 (+ 0.1% on the total of the previous day). Even the healed – which were 1,637 in 24 hours, all according to negative swab – grew by + 0.1% and reached a total of 1,263,634 (92.9% of cases). The currently positive are 85,504 today (-0.6% on yesterday). Among them there are 473 patients (-16 people the balance between admissions and discharges on yesterday equal to -3.3%), of which 16 in intensive care (-1 person the balance between admissions and exits, equal to -5.9 %). Another 85,031 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (-483 people on yesterday, equal to -0.6%).

Iss: exceeded two million fourth doses administered

The quota of two million fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered has been exceeded. This was revealed by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid-19. The vaccination campaign in Italy began on December 27, 2020. As of August 10, 2022, highlights the extended report, 140,015,378 doses were administered: 47,316,514 first doses, 49,956,095 second / single doses, 40,688,764 third doses and 2,054,005 fourth doses. Also according to the ISS report, the mortality rate for the population over 12 years (in the period 17/06 / 2022-17 / 07/2022) for the unvaccinated is about three and a half times higher than for the vaccinated with a full cycle from less than 120 days and about six and a half times higher than in add-on-dose-booster vaccines.