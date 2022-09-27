Home News Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 44,878 cases (+ 58% in 7 days) and 64 deaths
Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 44,878 cases (+ 58% in 7 days) and 64 deaths

The currently positives in isolation also increase, which are 3,186 (665 more). There are no new deaths, but, based on data updated to yesterday, hospitalizations are increasing: 4 Covid-19 patients are assisted in intensive care (2 more than the previous day) and 72 in the medical area (11 more) ). Another 2 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in affiliated private facilities (updated to 19 September). The healed are 186 for a total of 257,794.

In Veneto 6,395 new cases, 530 hospitalizations and 9 deaths

There are 6,395 new cases registered in Veneto this morning, yesterday there were 1,026. The growth in the number of currently positives in the region continues today: today 41,958 against 38,915 yesterday. Hospitalizations are also increasing: 530 today compared to 507 24 hours ago. A phenomenon caused by the increase in both hospitalizations in non-critical areas (512 today compared to 486 yesterday) and by the decline in intensive care (18 today against 21 24 hours ago). This morning there were 9 deaths, yesterday there were 2.

The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth.

In Umbria the new cases and the hospitalized are rising

Surge of new cases in Umbria, 850 on the last day, at the level of early August when, on the 3rd, there were 947. The currently positive ones also rose, now 4,266, 385 more than on Monday, and the hospitalized, 120, seven more, two in intensive care. It emerges from the data of the Region. In addition, 460 recovered and five new deaths were recorded. 4,074 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 20.8 percent, up from 16.1 on the same day last week.

