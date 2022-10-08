THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading…

1,471 positives and five deaths in Friuli Venezia Giulia

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,471 positivity to Covid were ascertained from 6,263 swabs, of which 279 from 1,820 molecular swabs and 1,192 from 4,443 antigenic swabs; 5 deaths were recorded, 4 in Udine and 1 in Trieste. 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care, 218 in the other wards. The incidence over 7 days (per 100 thousand inhabitants) is equal to 755.5. The data was communicated by the Central Directorate for Health, Social Policies and Disability of the Region. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg 503,033 positivity have been ascertained, while the deaths have been 5,452.

Today in Abruzzo 1,200 new positives and one death

Today in Abruzzo there are 1,200 new Coronavirus positives. 1,306 molecular swabs and 4,888 antigen tests were performed. In the last 24 hours a death was recorded, however, dating back to recent days and only today communicated by the ASL. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 547,689 people recovered, 17,658 more due to realignment. Currently there are 17,012 positives, 16,459 fewer of which 155 hospitalized in the medical area (4 fewer since yesterday) and 1 in intensive care (1 more since yesterday). Of the new positives, 312 are resident in the province of L’Aquila, 317 in the province of Chieti, 279 in the province of breaking latest news, 258 in the province of Teramo. In Abruzzo, 20 people live outside the region. For a further 14 positive provenance checks are underway. The data were provided by the regional health department.

D’Amato, “today in Lazio 3,475 cases and two deaths”

Today in Lazio there are 3,475 new positive cases of Covid (+45) out of 2,993 molecular swabs and 15,407 antigenic swabs, for a total of 18,400 swabs. There are two deaths (-1), 491 hospitalized (+5), 33 intensive care (+3) and 2,234 more recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 18.8%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,755 ”. This was announced by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily bulletin on Covid.

In Tuscany 12 deaths and 9 more hospitalized

Twelve – three men and nine women with an average age of 84.6 years – are Covid positive people whose deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims attributed to the epidemic rises to 10,831 At the moment in Tuscany there are therefore 44,937 positive, + 2.8% compared to yesterday. Of these 335 (9 more than yesterday) are hospitalized: 13 (stable) are in intensive care.

Veneto, 6,073 new cases and no deaths

There are 6,073 new cases of Covid-19 registered yesterday in Veneto, but there are no victims in the last 24 hours, and the situation of hospital admissions is also unchanged. The regional Bulletin reports 15,521 victims since the beginning of the pandemic, while at the clinical level there are 756 hospitalizations in the medical area and 38 in intensive care. The total number of cases in the region rises to 2.319.704; there are currently 64,031 positives, 2,151 more than in the previous 24 hours. The vaccination campaign yesterday recorded 5,193 administrations, mainly (4,865) fourth doses. Coverage with the third dose is 73.6 percent, with the fourth dose is 6.9 percent.