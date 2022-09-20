Abruzzo: 261 new cases and one death, 591 recovered

There are 261 positive cases of Covid recorded today in Abruzzo, which bring the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 550,278. The death toll records a new case (an 81-year-old) and rises to 3,657. The number of positive cases also includes 518,916 discharged / healed (+591 compared to yesterday). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department specifying that the currently positive in Abruzzo are 27,705 (-331 compared to yesterday).

Sardinia, 222 new cases and two deaths

In Sardinia there are now 222 additional confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 191 diagnosed with antigenic swab). A total of 1,020 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 7 (as yesterday), the patients admitted to the medical area are 74 (+7) while the cases of home isolation are 4343 (-406). The death of two men aged 80 and 85, residing in the province of Oristano, is recorded. This was announced by the Sardinia Region

In Campania there is a slight increase in hospitalizations

The number of tests carried out decreases, but the positivity rate remains substantially stable in Campania. It goes from 14.9% yesterday to 14.17 today. The tests were 4,295, the positive 609. The admissions to intensive care were stable (14) while in the ordinary wards there was a slight increase, from 231 to 233. Another four victims. Two in the last 48 hours and two previously but only recorded today.

In Tuscany 220 new cases and no deaths

In Tuscany there are 220 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19. 241 molecular swabs and 1,728 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 11.2% were positive. On the other hand, 379 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 58% were positive. The currently positive ones are today 80,090. The hospitalized are 168 (1 less than yesterday), of which 7 in intensive care (2 less). Today there are no new deaths of people who were positive. The total number of victims attributed to the epidemic in Tuscany remains at 10,717.

Puglia: no deaths and 259 cases, 8.4% of the tests

There are 259 new cases of coronavirus in Puglia out of 3,075 daily tests performed in the last 24 hours for an incidence of 8.4%. There are no victims while of the 10,397 people currently positive, 119 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 118) and 10 in intensive care (like yesterday). This is the distribution by province of the new cases: in Bari 85; in Bat 22; in Brindisi 23; in Foggia 22; in Lecce 77; in Taranto 25. There are three residents outside the region who tested positive in Puglia.