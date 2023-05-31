Home » Coronavirus origin: Top Chinese scientist says lab leak shouldn’t be ruled out – BBC News 中文
News

Coronavirus origin: Top Chinese scientist says lab leak shouldn’t be ruled out – BBC News 中文

by admin
Coronavirus origin: Top Chinese scientist says lab leak shouldn’t be ruled out – BBC News 中文
  • John Sudworth, Simon Maybin
  • BBC reporter

image captiontext,

Gao Fu

A former senior Chinese government scientist told the BBC that the possibility that the new coronavirus escaped from a laboratory should not be ruled out.

As the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Professor Gao Fu played an important role in the epidemic response and source tracing.

The Chinese government has denied any suggestion that the disease could have originated in a Wuhan lab.

But Professor Gao did not directly

You may also like

Connected with Ernesto: As of June 28 they...

Government reduced the budget addition by $10.7 trillion...

On average, 4 patients are treated every day....

Illegal streaming of Premier League games: prison sentences

The start of a cycle shift to the...

Private platforms will no longer mediate the sale...

The “Last Generation” and the State: Is there...

Protesting wrestlers reach Haridwar to throw their medals...

Jorge Velosa received an honorary doctorate in Language...

South Russian refinery fire extinguished after drone attack

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy