Coronavirus: Restrictions on travel from China continue to be updated around the world

After three years of lockdown, China will fully lift travel restrictions on January 8.

Beijing has announced that it will begin to relax the border control measures implemented since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic on January 8-this is the first time since March 2020 that the borders of mainland China have been opened.

But the decision has sparked concern among countries amid an explosion in the number of new coronavirus infections in their borders.

Another cause for concern in some countries is the surge in confirmed cases in mainland China, which lacks transparent official statistics.

As of January 1, China‘s official death toll from the new crown was 5,249, far lower than many populous countries. However, the government has stopped nucleic acid testing for all citizens and no longer announces the number of new crown infections. The statistical standard of its death data is also the same as that of most countries. different.

