After three years of lockdown, China will fully lift travel restrictions on January 8.

Beijing has announced that it will begin to relax the border control measures implemented since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic on January 8-this is the first time since March 2020 that the borders of mainland China have been opened.

But the decision has sparked concern among countries amid an explosion in the number of new coronavirus infections in their borders.

Another cause for concern in some countries is the surge in confirmed cases in mainland China, which lacks transparent official statistics.

As of January 1, China‘s official death toll from the new crown was 5,249, far lower than many populous countries. However, the government has stopped nucleic acid testing for all citizens and no longer announces the number of new crown infections. The statistical standard of its death data is also the same as that of most countries. different.

Chinese authorities said the outbreak was “generally expected and under control” and that the easing of restrictions was a planned step based on science.

The United States, Japan, India, Taiwan and other countries and regions announced last week that they will begin to impose entry restrictions on passengers from China. The United Kingdom, South Korea, Israel, etc. have also announced new testing measures for Chinese tourists.

Morocco was the first country to announce a complete ban on the entry of Chinese tourists.

France, Spain, Italy

Italy, France and Spain successively announced last week that passengers from China must be tested for the new coronavirus before entering the country.

The French government stated that passengers flying from China to France must provide a negative test certificate for the new crown within 48 hours before departure.

In addition, France will conduct random sampling of incoming passengers for nucleic acid testing from January 1.

Chinese passengers arriving in Spain need to have a negative nucleic acid test certificate before departure, and if they have been vaccinated against the new crown epidemic, they do not need to be tested, but Spain does not recognize certain Chinese new crown vaccines.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias (Carolina Darias) said: “At the national level, we will implement controls at the airport and require passengers from China to provide a negative certificate for the new crown test or complete vaccination.”

France and Spain did not specify when the measures would begin. The French health and transport ministries said the government would issue a decree and notify EU member states.

France urged EU countries on Sunday to carry out new crown testing for passengers from China. At present, only France, Spain and Italy in the EU have announced the implementation of testing measures for Chinese passengers.

Italy will conduct mandatory nucleic acid testing for all passengers from China-previously, Italian media reported that 52% of passengers on a flight arriving in Milan from China tested positive for nucleic acid.

On Thursday, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said mandatory testing would not be justified across the European Union because the strain of the virus spreading in China is already present on the continent with a corresponding degree of immunity.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it was “understandable” for some countries to decide to implement the measures, and urged Beijing to make more public data on the new crown epidemic.

U.K.

The UK announced over the weekend that travelers traveling to England from China will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before they can register.

China has reopened its borders amid a surge in confirmed cases, sparking concern around the world.

The Department of Health and Social Care (The Department of Health and Social Care) said that from January 5, passengers on direct flights from China to England will be required to show the results of the new crown test before departure.

The UK Health Security Agency (UK Health Security Agency) will start monitoring measures from January 8 to conduct sampling tests on passengers from China.

British Health Secretary Barclay (Steve Barclay) said the British government was taking “thoughtful precautions” and said the measures were temporary in nature.

Relevant measures are only applicable to passengers arriving at airports in England. Currently, there are no direct flights from China to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Australia, Canada, United States

Australia, which has previously stated that it will not take additional measures against Chinese tourists, announced on Sunday that it will require passengers from China to provide proof of a negative new crown test within 48 hours before departure from January 5.

image source,James D. Morgan

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said the lack of epidemiological data from China warranted precautionary measures.

Butler emphasized that the Australian government welcomes the continued travel between Chinese and Australian people, and said that the relevant temporary measures “reflect the current lack of complete information about the situation in China“.

Australia’s relevant measures also apply to passengers from Hong Kong and Macau.

Canada also announced that passengers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test certificate within two days from January 5, for a temporary period of 30 days.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said that based on the data obtained, the scientific method will be used to respond to the epidemic situation to protect Canadians.

The United States announced on Wednesday (December 28) that it would adopt the same prevention and control measures for Chinese tourists in order to “slow down” the spread of the new crown virus.

Like Canada, the United States also allows people who have been infected with the new crown virus within 10 days to enter with a new crown recovery certificate.

Relevant regulations also apply to passengers who transit into the United States through a third country or transit at a U.S. airport to a third country, and the United States also stated that it will “continue to monitor the situation” and adjust measures as needed.

Japan, South Korea

South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo said last week that passengers from China will need to provide proof of a negative nucleic acid or antigen test before boarding a flight.

They also need to undergo a nucleic acid test within one day of entering South Korea.

Japan's Tokyo airport during the travel ban

Japan announced earlier that starting from December 30, all passengers from China or who have been to China within 7 days will be tested for nucleic acid upon arrival. Those who are positive and have symptoms will be quarantined for 7 days. Those who have been quarantined for 5 days; at the same time, flights from China to Japan will also be reduced.

Japan has also implemented measures such as limiting the number of airports that can land on flights from Hong Kong. Last week, many flights from Hong Kong to Japan were cancelled.

The Japanese authorities once restricted passenger flights from Hong Kong to only four local airports in Japan. After the Hong Kong government sent a letter to the Japanese authorities asking to withdraw the relevant decision, Japan will increase the available airports to seven.

morocco

Morocco will ban all travelers from China from January 3 “until further notice”, and the ban applies to people of any nationality.

Morocco is the first country to impose a blanket entry ban on travelers from China.

A statement from the country’s foreign ministry said the decision was made in response to the evolving situation related to the new crown epidemic in China, but emphasized that the ban would not affect “the profound friendship between the two peoples and the strategic cooperative relationship between the two countries.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Chinese tourists traveled to Morocco every year.

other

In addition, other countries or regions have also adopted their own quarantine measures for passengers from China.

India requires passengers from five countries, including China, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entry, and those who test positive or have symptoms will be quarantined.

Israel has issued instructions to foreign airlines, requiring passengers from China to provide a negative certificate for the new crown to enter the country, and it also advises its citizens not to travel to China if it is not necessary.

Malaysia will also add additional follow-up and monitoring measures for Chinese tourists.

Hong Kong, which has border restrictions with mainland China, previously said it planned to implement customs clearance in mid-January, while officials said the clearance would be done in stages.

The Chief Secretary for Administration of Hong Kong, Chen Guoji, said on Monday (January 2) that he would try to implement the first phase of customs clearance as early as January 8. more detailed or any mandatory measures.

Taiwan stipulates that passengers arriving from mainland China between January 1 and 31 will be required to undergo nucleic acid testing, and those who test positive must be quarantined at home. According to the first-day data released by Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, the results of testing passengers from mainland China at Taoyuan Airport on January 1 showed that the positive rate reached 27.8%.

But not all countries and regions have implemented special measures for Chinese travelers – countries such as Germany, Switzerland and Portugal have not yet indicated new rules for travelers from China.

But Germany’s health minister said the country was trying to adjust its system to closely monitor new coronavirus variants at airports across Europe.

China may be one of the last countries to enter a state of coexistence with the virus.

All parts of the world have entered a state of coexistence with the new crown virus. After more than three years of adhering to the “clear” epidemic prevention policy, China suddenly turned around in early December and lifted almost all epidemic prevention measures.