December 24, 2022

The vaccination situation of the elderly in China is not ideal.

China has been implementing the “Twenty Points” and “New Ten Points” to relax the prevention and control of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for some time. Hospitals in China have reportedly been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients after restrictions were eased.

According to unconfirmed news, the number of infected people across the country is tens of millions, but the official number of confirmed cases per day is only in the thousands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declared on December 23: “The overall situation of China‘s epidemic prevention and control is predictable and controllable. I believe that the Chinese people will respond in unity and will soon usher in a new stage of stable and orderly economic and social development. “

So far, China‘s new crown vaccination situation has not been ideal. Health officials have said in recent days that they will strengthen the vaccination program, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus.

What is China’s new COVID-19 policy?

If people have mild symptoms of COVID-19, they can now stay at home instead of being sent to an isolation centre.

Hospitals in many parts of China are overwhelmed with patients with fever. In a funeral home in Chongqing, staff are working non-stop to process the transported remains.

Chinese authorities no longer have reliable data on the number of people infected with the new coronavirus because the country has ended its mass testing program.

However, there are also rumors that the hospital is already overcrowded.

The World Health Organization has asked China to provide specific data on the severity of the disease and the number of hospital admissions.

After the Urumqi fire broke out, protests against the new crown epidemic prevention and control spread across China. This is a rare expression of anger in mainland China towards the country.

How many people in China have been vaccinated?

Official data from November showed that Chinese health authorities had now given two shots and a booster shot to 40% of people over the age of 80.

People in this age group are most vulnerable to the virus. Compared with the past, this is a big improvement.

In April 2022, less than 50% of people aged 70 to 79 received two vaccines and a booster shot, and less than 20% of people aged 80 and over received the vaccine .

According to reports, China is now setting a goal that by the end of January 2023, 90% of the population over the age of 80 will receive two doses of the vaccine, or two doses plus a booster dose.

However, vaccination alone may not be enough to stop the surge in new crown cases.

Experts believe that because the Chinese population has been in lockdown, many people have not received “mixed immunity”, the extra protection gained through vaccination and exposure to live viruses.

After the Chinese government proposed the "New Ten Measures" on December 7 to relax the restrictions on the control of the new crown epidemic, the virus spread rapidly and the number of people infected in various places exploded.

Why are few elderly people in China vaccinated?

When the Chinese government began rolling out a vaccine in late 2020, it prioritized the working-age population.

It didn’t test the vaccines on many older people and told them it couldn’t say whether they were safe for people in that age group.

China claims to have produced about half of the world's stockpile of COVID-19 vaccines.

Professor Liang Wannian, head of China‘s COVID-19 expert group, said this made some people reluctant to get vaccinated.

“A lot of older people have underlying medical conditions and they don’t think it’s safe to get vaccinated,” he said.

Is China’s new crown vaccine effective?

China only uses domestically produced vaccines on its citizens: the new crown vaccine produced by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Both methods expose the body to the new coronavirus using part of a killed virus that stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies to the virus.

A study in the United States shows that the more popular Sinovac vaccine is only 66% effective in preventing new coronavirus infection, and only 86.3% effective in preventing death.

Neither the Sinovac nor Sinopharm vaccines are as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines widely used in Western countries.

These vaccines train the immune system to attack the spike protein on the virus — the part of the virus that infects human cells.

They provide 90% protection against serious illness or death.

Which countries use Chinese vaccines?

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Sinopharm vaccines have been used in 64 other countries, and Sinovac has been used in 34 countries. They are especially popular in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Chinese vaccines can be stored in refrigerators at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, while Moderna’s mRNA vaccines need to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius, and Pfizer’s vaccines need to be stored in refrigerators at minus 70 degrees Celsius.

Many developing countries use Chinese vaccines because they do not have the facilities to store large quantities of vaccines at such low temperatures.

Why didn’t China use the new crown vaccine from the West?

The Chinese government has so far refused to approve Western mRNA vaccines for domestic use. Germany has shipped Pfizer vaccines to China, but these will only be given to foreign residents.

China is believed to be developing its own mRNA vaccine, but has not announced when it will be available.