Home News Coronavirus: Taking stock of how China has coped with recent surge in infections – BBC News 中文
News

Coronavirus: Taking stock of how China has coped with recent surge in infections – BBC News 中文

by admin
Coronavirus: Taking stock of how China has coped with recent surge in infections – BBC News 中文

image source,Xinhua

image captiontext,

The vaccination situation of the elderly in China is not ideal.

China has been implementing the “Twenty Points” and “New Ten Points” to relax the prevention and control of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for some time. Hospitals in China have reportedly been overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients after restrictions were eased.

According to unconfirmed news, the number of infected people across the country is tens of millions, but the official number of confirmed cases per day is only in the thousands.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning declared on December 23: “The overall situation of China‘s epidemic prevention and control is predictable and controllable. I believe that the Chinese people will respond in unity and will soon usher in a new stage of stable and orderly economic and social development. “

So far, China‘s new crown vaccination situation has not been ideal. Health officials have said in recent days that they will strengthen the vaccination program, with a particular emphasis on accelerating the vaccination of the elderly against the new crown virus.

See also  USA: Oklahoma passes more restrictive abortion law

You may also like

Traveling alone in search of a future, foreign...

Efforts to expand domestic demand to release the...

Car against a tree: a 24-year-old boy injured

Changzhou crematorium full of corpses video shooter claims...

Palermo, the great division of private ambulances. The...

The owners are not at home, apartment on...

5 academicians of the Chinese Communist Party died...

Timmermans: “Statesman and unforgettable friend”. Meloni: “Proud to...

How to protect the health of patients with...

False vaccines to get the Green Pass, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy