Home News Coronavirus, today 23,699 new cases (-24% weekly) and 104 deaths
News

Coronavirus, today 23,699 new cases (-24% weekly) and 104 deaths

by admin
Coronavirus, today 23,699 new cases (-24% weekly) and 104 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading…

There are 23,699 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 31,204: therefore the decline in the epidemic is confirmed, which on a weekly basis in percentage is -24.1%.

There are 122,550 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Monday there were 135,642. The positivity rate is now 19.34% against 23% 7 days ago (-15.9%).

The victims are 104 in one day, while a week ago there were 112 (-7.1% in 7 days). This week, therefore, begins with a decline, to be assessed in the coming days: it is known that the number of deaths decreases with delay compared to diagnoses.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading…

On the other hand, 426 patients are hospitalized in intensive care. Daily admissions are 43, while on the same day a week ago there were 41 (+ 4.9%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 11,081, 156 more than yesterday. The historical trend can be viewed in the graphs below.

See also  What the justice reform envisages and why do it now

You may also like

Cortina breaks the front: loosened restrictions on water...

A man in Beijing kayaks to work without...

Letta prepares the four-pronged alliance to challenge the...

Shanghai On July 25, 2022, 4 new confirmed...

Zhao Yide emphasized the strict implementation of the...

Farewell to the Civil Protection group of Vialfrè,...

1 hour direct commuter customized express bus to...

The electoral calendar until October 15: first the...

Ϊƽйݻ Ϊȶ–

Reversing truck damages the beam of a portico...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy