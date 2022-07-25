Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 23,699 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 31,204: therefore the decline in the epidemic is confirmed, which on a weekly basis in percentage is -24.1%.

There are 122,550 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Monday there were 135,642. The positivity rate is now 19.34% against 23% 7 days ago (-15.9%).

The victims are 104 in one day, while a week ago there were 112 (-7.1% in 7 days). This week, therefore, begins with a decline, to be assessed in the coming days: it is known that the number of deaths decreases with delay compared to diagnoses.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

On the other hand, 426 patients are hospitalized in intensive care. Daily admissions are 43, while on the same day a week ago there were 41 (+ 4.9%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 11,081, 156 more than yesterday. The historical trend can be viewed in the graphs below.