There are 36,116 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 40,580 (-11%).

There are 213,088 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Friday there were 216,511. The positivity rate is now 16.95% against 18.74% 7 days ago, so here too a drop of 9.6% is confirmed.

The victims are 91 in one day, while a week ago there were 98 (-7.1% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

The total number of Covid cases detected since the beginning of the pandemic in Italy is 23,290,747, indicating the update of the Ministry of Health. There are 234 patients admitted to intensive care (yesterday they were 242), in the balance between income and expenses, while the daily admissions were 33. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 7,076, compared to 7,025 yesterday, or 51 more than yesterday.