Coronavirus, today 63,837 new cases (-25.8% weekly) and 207 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 63,837 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 86,067 (-25.8%). 317,720 molecular and antigenic swabs processed today, while last Wednesday there were 380,121. The positivity rate is now 20.09% against 22.64% 7 days ago (-11.3%).

The victims are 207 in one day, while a week ago there were 157 (+ 31.8% in 7 days). This figure is the only one that is still growing: in the last week the number of deaths was 22.3% higher than the previous week.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

On the other hand, 424 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, while the daily admissions are 47 (the same day a week ago there were 42, today’s figure is therefore up by 11.9%). On the other hand, there are 11,094 hospitalized in ordinary wards, 30 fewer than yesterday.

