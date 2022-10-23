Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 25,554 new coronavirus positives at 4.15 pm on Sunday 23 October and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 23,348,075. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 52 so as to total 178,594 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 519,717 and of these 7,017 hospitalized with symptoms (-3) and 229 in intensive care (+2). 512,551 people are subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 195,575 swabs carried out against 195,575 on Saturday 22 October. The positivity rate is 15.80% (Saturday was 16.25%). At the level of the individual regions, those in which the highest number of daily infections is recorded are Lombardy (4,646), Veneto (3,238) and Lazio (2,674).

Where were we

There were 31,775 new coronavirus positives on Saturday 22 October. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 92. Currently at an altitude of 523,696 and of these 7,047 hospitalized with symptoms (-29 compared to the previous day) and 227 in intensive care (-7, day on day with 31 new entries). The people subjected to home isolation were 516,422.