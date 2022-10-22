Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 31,775 new coronavirus positives at 3.30 pm on Saturday 22 October and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 23,322,522. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 92 so as to total 178,542 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 523,696 and of these 7,047 hospitalized with symptoms (-29 compared to the previous day) and 227 in intensive care (-7, day on day with 31 new entries). There are 516,422 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 195,575 swabs carried out against the 213,088 on Friday 21 October. The positivity rate was 16.2%.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

Where were we

There were 36,116 positive tests for coronavirus on Friday 21 October. The victims were 91. At 234 patients admitted to intensive care, in the balance between entries and exits, while the daily entries were 33. The hospitalized in ordinary wards were 7,076.