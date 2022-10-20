Today there are 4 deaths: 2 in Trieste and 2 in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,538, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,403 in Trieste, 2,581 in Udine, 1,051 in Pordenone and 503 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 517,390 people have tested positive for the virus.

In Sardinia, growth slows but cases increase by 6.7%

Contagions drop throughout Italy but not in Sardinia, where indeed in the week from 12 to 18 October they increase by 6.7%. These are the data of the usual weekly survey of the Gimbe Foundation. In Sardinia, however, compared to the previous week, the increase in new cases is more contained: from + 40.8% to + 6.7%. The epidemiological curve, however, does not tend to decline with currently positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which pass from 398 between 5 and 11 October to 471.

At the provincial level, the highest incidence is that of the metropolitan city of Cagliari with 348 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (+ 11.6% compared to the previous week), while the greatest increase is in Sassari with 327 (+ 14.5% ). An increase of 3.1% in southern Sardinia (218), while the incidence begins to decline in the Nuoro area with 306 (-3.1%) and in the Oristano area with 288 (-9.9%).

624 new cases in South Tyrol



There are 624 new cases registered in South Tyrol. In the last 24 hours, the laboratories of the health company carried out 207 pcr swabs and recorded 9 new positive cases. In addition, there are 615 positive antigen tests compared to 2,721 performed. There are no new victims. The weekly incidence is still decreasing, today at 842 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (-43 compared to yesterday). The new healed are 740, the people in quarantine or home isolation 5,773 (-117). As of yesterday, 104 patients were hospitalized in the medical departments, three in intensive care.

In Sicily there is a slight increase in infections and new hospitalizations



Contagions on the rise and new hospitalizations in Sicily in the week from 10 to 16 October. This is what was recorded in the bulletin of the Asoe Regional Department which shows, in the past week, a further increase in new infections with an incidence of new cases of 9,186 (+ 3.54%), with a cumulative value of 191 / 100,000 inhabitants. The rate of new positives higher than the regional average was recorded in the provinces of Messina (265 / 100,000 inhabitants); followed by Syracuse (235 / 100,000) and Trapani (197 / 100,000).