image source,Getty Images

A new subvariant of the new coronavirus, XBB.1.5, has caused concern around the world. It is spreading rapidly in the United States and other places, triggering a new wave of infections. Recently, with the outbreak of the epidemic in China, the public has also begun to worry that this variant will accelerate the spread and even bring about secondary infections.

Scientists said that XBB.1.5 has immune escape. As with other omekeronia variants, the more the virus spreads, the more chance it has to mutate. The World Health Organization says XBB.1.5 has now been detected in 29 countries.

The World Health Organization is still urging China to share more data. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the possibility of a large-scale epidemic of the Omicron XBB subvariant in China in the short term is low. At present, the two sub-strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 of Omicron BA.5 are the two main strains in China.

The following questions allow you to learn more about this subvariant strain.

What is XBB.1.5? What are the symptoms?

It is another branch of the globally dominant new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which evolved from earlier alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

Since its appearance at the end of 2021, the Omicron variant has spread more than all previous versions of the coronavirus and has produced many sub-variants that are even more contagious than the original variant.

Symptoms of infection with XBB.1.5 are thought to be similar to those of Omicron before it, but it is too early to fully confirm this. Most people have cold-like symptoms.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, It is estimated that more than 40% of the current cases of new crowns in the United States are caused by XBB.1.5.

Is XBB.1.5 more contagious than earlier variants?

XBB.1.5 itself evolved from XBB, which was first detected in India in August 2022 but has not yet been classified as a “variant of concern” by health authorities.

XBB has mutations that allow it to defeat the body’s immune defenses, but also reduce its ability to infect human cells.

Professor Wendy Barclay from Imperial College London said XBB.1.5 had a mutation called F486P that restored the ability to bind to cells while continuing to evade immunity. This makes it easier to spread.

These evolutions act as “stepping stones,” she said, allowing the virus to evolve and find new ways to bypass the body’s own defense mechanisms.

Scientists from the World Health Organization confirmed on Wednesday that XBB.1.5 has a “growth advantage” over all subvariants discovered so far.

But they said there was no indication it was any more serious or harmful than the previous Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization said it would closely monitor laboratory studies, hospital data and infection rates to understand the impact on patients.

Where is XBB.1.5 spreading?

It is estimated that more than 40% of the current COVID-19 cases in the United States are caused by XBB.1.5, making it the dominant strain in the United States.

In early December, it accounted for just 4 percent of cases, quickly surpassing other versions of Omicron.

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 have been rising across the United States in recent weeks.

image source,Getty Images

Are scientists worried about XBB.1.5?

Professor Buckley said she was not particularly concerned about vaccinated populations.

But she is concerned about the impact on vulnerable groups, including the immunocompromised, who would benefit less from COVID-19 vaccinations.

Professor Hunt said he had seen no evidence that XBB.1.5 was more virulent, meaning it was no more likely to “hospitalize or kill people” than the existing Omicron variant.

He also said: “The irony is that all eyes are on the possible variants in China, but XBB.1.5 comes from the United States.”

Professor David Heymann of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine admits there is still a lot to learn about this latest variant.

But he said it was unlikely to cause major problems in countries with high vaccination rates and a history of infection.

He worries about countries like China, which have low vaccination rates and low natural immunity due to prolonged lockdowns.