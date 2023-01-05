Home News Coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 raises concerns about what we know about it – BBC News 中文
A new subvariant of the new coronavirus, XBB.1.5, has caused concern around the world. It is spreading rapidly in the United States and other places, triggering a new wave of infections. Recently, with the outbreak of the epidemic in China, the public has also begun to worry that this variant will accelerate the spread and even bring about secondary infections.

Scientists said that XBB.1.5 has immune escape. As with other omekeronia variants, the more the virus spreads, the more chance it has to mutate. The World Health Organization says XBB.1.5 has now been detected in 29 countries.

The World Health Organization is still urging China to share more data. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the possibility of a large-scale epidemic of the Omicron XBB subvariant in China in the short term is low. At present, the two sub-strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 of Omicron BA.5 are the two main strains in China.

The following questions allow you to learn more about this subvariant strain.

